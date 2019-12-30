Auston Matthews of Toronto Maple Leafs, Leon Draisaitl of Oilers highlight the complete weekend lists of NHL All-Star

The NHL Hockey Operations Department on Monday named 37 players for four All-Star teams in all divisions of the league.

The announced players will play alongside the captains of each division, who were named in an announcement on December 21. David Pastrnak (Atlantic), Nathan MacKinnon (Central) and Connor McDavid (Pacific) were selected as captains by a vote of fans online and will lead their teams in the NHL All-Star 2020 skills competition on January 24 and the tournament three against three on January 25. Alex Ovechkin, superstar of Washington Capitals, was originally named captain of the Metroplolitan division team, but announced on December 27 that he will not participate in the All-Star festivities in favor of resting his body and preparing for the final stretch of the regular season

A total of 12 players, including Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk and St. Louis Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington, will participate in the All-Star weekend for the first time in their careers this January. Chicago Blackhawks striker Patrick Kane (ninth selection of the Stars) is the most veteran player currently named in one of the four teams.

In addition to these players, the NHL will hold its All-Star Last Men In fan vote to allow fans to select the final players on each All-Star list. The league chose one player from each team in the league and will add those who get the most votes by division to each All-Star list. Voting for The Last Men In begins January 1 at 12 p.m. ET and lasts until January 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Let's take a look at the four All-Star teams in the league for each division.

Atlantic Division

Player Equipment David Pastrnak Boston Bruins Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins Jack eichel Buffalo Sabers Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit Red Wings Jonathan Huberdeau Florida Panthers Shea weber Montreal Canadiens Anthony Duclair Ottawa Senators Victor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning Frederik Andersen Toronto maple leaves Auston Matthews Toronto maple leaves

Metropolitan Division

Player Equipment Dougie Hamilton Carolina hurricanes Seth jones Columbus Blue Jackets Joonas Korpisalo Columbus Blue Jackets Kyle Palmieri New Jersey Devils Mathew Barzal New York Islanders Artemi Panarin New York Rangers Travis Konecny Philadelphia Flyers Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh Penguins John carlson Washington Capitals Braden Holtby Washington Capitals

Central division

Player Equipment Patrick Kane Chicago Blackhawks Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche Tyler Seguin Dallas Stars Eric Staal Minnesota Wild Roman Josi Nashville predators Ryan O & # 39; Reilly St. Louis Blues Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis Blues Connor Hellebuyck Jets Winnipeg Mark Scheifele Jets Winnipeg

Pacific Division

Player Equipment Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim Ducks Darcy kuemper Arizona Coyotes Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Flames Mark Giordano Calgary Flames Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers Anze Kopitar Los Angeles Kings Logan Couture San José Sharks Elias Pettersson Vancouver Canucks Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas Golden Knights

The NHL will celebrate its annual Stars weekend from January 24 to 25 at the St. Louis Blues & # 39; Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.