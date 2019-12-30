Auston Matthews of Toronto Maple Leafs, Leon Draisaitl of Oilers highlight the complete weekend lists of NHL All-Star

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The NHL Hockey Operations Department on Monday named 37 players for four All-Star teams in all divisions of the league.

The announced players will play alongside the captains of each division, who were named in an announcement on December 21. David Pastrnak (Atlantic), Nathan MacKinnon (Central) and Connor McDavid (Pacific) were selected as captains by a vote of fans online and will lead their teams in the NHL All-Star 2020 skills competition on January 24 and the tournament three against three on January 25. Alex Ovechkin, superstar of Washington Capitals, was originally named captain of the Metroplolitan division team, but announced on December 27 that he will not participate in the All-Star festivities in favor of resting his body and preparing for the final stretch of the regular season

The 2010s: Crosby named NHL athlete of the decade | NHL All-Decade team

A total of 12 players, including Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk and St. Louis Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington, will participate in the All-Star weekend for the first time in their careers this January. Chicago Blackhawks striker Patrick Kane (ninth selection of the Stars) is the most veteran player currently named in one of the four teams.

In addition to these players, the NHL will hold its All-Star Last Men In fan vote to allow fans to select the final players on each All-Star list. The league chose one player from each team in the league and will add those who get the most votes by division to each All-Star list. Voting for The Last Men In begins January 1 at 12 p.m. ET and lasts until January 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Let's take a look at the four All-Star teams in the league for each division.

Atlantic Division

PlayerEquipment
David PastrnakBoston Bruins
Tuukka RaskBoston Bruins
Jack eichelBuffalo Sabers
Tyler BertuzziDetroit Red Wings
Jonathan HuberdeauFlorida Panthers
Shea weberMontreal Canadiens
Anthony DuclairOttawa Senators
Victor HedmanTampa Bay Lightning
Frederik AndersenToronto maple leaves
Auston MatthewsToronto maple leaves

Metropolitan Division

PlayerEquipment
Dougie HamiltonCarolina hurricanes
Seth jonesColumbus Blue Jackets
Joonas KorpisaloColumbus Blue Jackets
Kyle PalmieriNew Jersey Devils
Mathew BarzalNew York Islanders
Artemi PanarinNew York Rangers
Travis KonecnyPhiladelphia Flyers
Jake GuentzelPittsburgh Penguins
John carlsonWashington Capitals
Braden HoltbyWashington Capitals

Central division

PlayerEquipment
Patrick KaneChicago Blackhawks
Nathan MacKinnonColorado Avalanche
Tyler SeguinDallas Stars
Eric StaalMinnesota Wild
Roman JosiNashville predators
Ryan O & # 39; ReillySt. Louis Blues
Jordan BinningtonSt. Louis Blues
Alex PietrangeloSt. Louis Blues
Connor HellebuyckJets Winnipeg
Mark ScheifeleJets Winnipeg

Pacific Division

PlayerEquipment
Jakob SilfverbergAnaheim Ducks
Darcy kuemperArizona Coyotes
Matthew TkachukCalgary Flames
Mark GiordanoCalgary Flames
Connor McDavidEdmonton Oilers
Leon DraisaitlEdmonton Oilers
Anze KopitarLos Angeles Kings
Logan CoutureSan José Sharks
Elias PetterssonVancouver Canucks
Marc-Andre FleuryVegas Golden Knights

The NHL will celebrate its annual Stars weekend from January 24 to 25 at the St. Louis Blues & # 39; Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

