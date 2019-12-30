Aston Villa wants Danny Drinkwater loaned by Chelsea in January | Soccer news

Drinkwater is currently on loan at Burnley until January 6





Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has piqued Aston Villa's interest

Aston Villa is interested in borrowing Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater in the January transfer window.

Sky sports news He has been told that Villa Chief Dean Smith sees Drinkwater as a good option to cover John McGinn, whose fractured ankle will keep him away for three months.

Drinkwater is currently provided in Burnley, but Sean Dyche is unlikely to seek to extend the agreement, although he has the option to do so once the window opens on January 1.

The assistant of the manager of the Villa, John Terry, still has a close friendship with the manager of Chelsea, Frank Lampard, so his influence could be key to helping an agreement on the line.

Drinkwater has had a difficult two and a half years at Stamford Bridge and struggled to have an impact on Burnley, playing less than an hour in the Premier League since joining in the summer.

An injured ankle meant he lost several weeks of football in September after being attacked by a gang of men while he was drunk outside a Manchester nightclub.

Smith confirmed just before Christmas that he was eager to strengthen his midfield options after McGinn's injury.