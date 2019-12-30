Artist of the week: Lil Uzi Vert

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

With an excellent ear for the melodies and simple lines that stay trapped in your head all day, the hip-hop star has more than three platinum plates to his credit.

Up News Info
Lil Uzi Vert He is probably not the best lyricist among his peers in the hip-hop industry, but the star has an excellent ear for melodies and simple lines that get stuck in your head all day. Because of that, he has more than three platinum plates under his belt and diehard fans who can't stop admiring him and his music.

You can prove how much love your last single, "Futsal Shuffle 2020" has received. Released on December 13, the song debuted at no. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, beating "XO Tour Llif3" as his highest solo song on the list. In addition, he reached number 2 on the Hot R&B / Hip-Hop and Rolling Stone Top 100 charts, while reaching number 8 in Canada.

Even music critics had nothing but positive comments about the song. XXL described him as an "optimistic banger" with a production "that incorporates EDM synthesizers on a heavy bass loop," while Pitchfork called it the "perfect song to start the road to & # 39; Eternal Atake & # 39 ;, all the facets of Uzi's personality are mixed in this release. "

"Futsal Shuffle 2020" will be included in the highly anticipated Uzi album "Eternal Atake". The project has been expected by fans due to some delays. Also, given how acclaimed his previous release was, it only makes many people more anxious to hear what the rapper has in store for them. For your information, Uzi's "Luv Is Rage 2" debuted at number 1 on Billboard 200 and made several lists of the best albums of 2017.

He previously referred to the delay of "Eternal Atake" in a tweet that said: "Only the family stays, so if you stayed, I am grateful for U … We will celebrate so much in a short time #EA I LOVE YOU I swear TIME IS ONLY CRAZY NOW I'M OK. "

It is still unclear when "Eternal Atake" will come out.

