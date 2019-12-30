Arsenal and the January transfer window | Soccer news

Analyzing and discussing what to expect from Arsenal in the January transfer window: who could they sign and who could leave?





Arsenal has been linked with Kevin Volland of Bayer Leverkusen

What did the manager say?

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said in his presentation: "We had many conversations. We have a meeting soon and some ideas, but we have to put them together."

Following his 2-1 loss to Chelsea on December 29, he added: "We will discuss in the next few days, internally, where we can improve the team, because at this moment we have many injuries. Some of them could also be long term , so we have to adapt the plan. "

What did Arsenal do in the summer?

Arsenal spent a lot on Nicolas Pepe in the summer

Nicolas Pepe signed a club record with £ 72 million, David Luiz surprisingly joined Chelsea for £ 8 million and Kieran Tierney finally arrived from Celtic. Dani Ceballos (loan) and Gabriel Martinelli also joined the club along with William Saliba, who was instantly lent to St Etienne for the season.

But they did lose several regular first team players. Aaron Ramsey, Laurent Koscielny, Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi, to name a few, moved to another place, while Mohamed Elneny, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eddie Nketiah went on loan.

Who have they been linked with?

Jerome Boateng, Bayern Munich (Sunday Express); Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig (Sunday Express); Kevin Volland, Bayer Leverkusen (Sky Sports News); Wilfred Ndidi, city of Leicester (Leicester Mercury); Dries Mertens, Napoli (The Daily Mail); Chris Smalling, Manchester United (Daily Mirror); James Rodríguez, Real Madrid (El Desmarque).

Who could leave?

Granit Xhaka has endured a difficult season

Granit Xhaka, Hertha Berlin (Sky Sports News); Sead Kolasinac, Napoli and Roma (Sky Sports News); Granit Xhaka, Borussia Monchengladbach (Daily Mirror); Lucas Torreira, AC Milan (Calciomercato); Héctor Bellerin, Barcelona (Don Balon); Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Real Madrid (El Desmarque); Ezequiel Barco, Atalanta (Registration).

Analysis: what to expect this January

Sky Sports News journalist Dharmesh Sheth …

"Arsenal's January plans will become clearer now that Mikel Arteta is in charge. It is unlikely that there will be a massive expense given that the club committed more than £ 100 million in fees during the summer, but there is much talk about strengthening of defense due to injuries and form.

"The left side is a problem with Kieren Tierney and Sead Kolasinac outside, and the latter has become a target for the Italian clubs Napoli and Roma. It is doubtful that Arsenal will bring someone in this position unless there is a game.

"In the center, it must be remembered that Arsenal also has a new player that will arrive in the summer in the form of Saint Etienne William Saliba.

"Arteta may also have to look at possible exits in the midfield. At the time of writing, Granit Xhaka Hertha Berlin is interesting and it is believed that the player is open to play, while the future of Mesut Ozil It will certainly be a hot topic throughout the month.

"Arteta will want to leave his mark in January, but each entry opportunity will also be dictated by the departures in advance. Among the possible advancement options that have been tracking is that of Bayer Leverkusen Kevin Volland but the German club will resist any offer for him in January. "

