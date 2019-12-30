Antonio Brown calls his former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster & # 39; Boo Boo & # 39 ;, the Internet does clowns

%MINIFYHTML6409b7827f9eabebd4a4b35cf5f6b1179% %MINIFYHTML6409b7827f9eabebd4a4b35cf5f6b11710%

The 31-year-old free agent baffles many people when he turns to his Twitter account to mock the performance of his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate this season.

Antonio Brown Y JuJu Smith-Schuster They certainly don't have the best relationship, and the first one wants to remind people of that. On Monday, December 30, the free agent turned to Twitter to call his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate for his performance this season, only to find himself being the target of the Internet joke.

"Boo Boo Shoester was ready with less than 500 U Bum to learn some respect," Antonio wrote on the microblogging site, before more than 10,000 users came to attack and remind him that JuJu still has a better life than Antonio despite of its poor performance. "Well, the thing is that JuJu, or & # 39; BooBoo & # 39; as Antonio Brown refers to him here, is still employed by the NFL and, therefore, it could be said to be better," someone said.

Antonio Brown called JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Another roasted Antonio: "says the former player who went through 4 teams in a year because he can't act well. He cries online." Another said: "That would be almost 500 more than it had this year," as one individual wrote sarcastically, "Great job this season, AB. Real things of high caliber. Looking forward to another season of hot shots and not much else to back it up. Make hell grow. "

Someone else was confused, "But who still balances that uniform in 2020. Besides, why attack a man who has been more respectful to you? It is definitely not a good approach." One person left a comment that said: "Unlike you, AT LEAST IS & # 39; DEAR & # 39; FOR A TEAM! LOL".

Antonio ignited his enmity for the first time in April, when he made fun of JuJu in a tweet, "Emotion: the boy lost all season in the most important game of the year! They all went blind and busy making the boys not go Enough reality these days! Instead of going down, JuJu took the high road when he responded to Antonio.

He said: "All I did was show that man love and respect from the moment I go to the league. I was also really happy for him when he was changed to Oakland with a great contract, and now he shoots me. social networks? The former USC star then added in another post: "How crazy that big ego must be to shoot people who show you love! Smh. "