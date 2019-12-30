Angelina Jolie and the children visit Ethiopia, the "birth country,quot; of Zahara – Up News InfoBy Bradley LambDecember 30, 2019EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Angelina Jolie and the children visit Ethiopia, the "birth country,quot; of Zahara – Up News Info ad ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes and Andre Rison’s Lifetime to Chronicle relationship in new Docuseries, ‘Hopeless In Love’ Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 30, 2019 0 I'm not sure how TLC fans will feel about this, but Lifetime is determined to tell the love story between Lisa "Left Eye,quot; Lopes... Read moreAngelina Jolie and the children visit Ethiopia, the "birth country,quot; of Zahara – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 30, 2019 0 Read morePeter Weber defends himself for being elected as the new single instead of Mike Johnson Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 30, 2019 0 Peter Weber was a finalist in the last season of The Bachelorette. The pilot is charming enough, but Bachelor Nation erupted when he was... Read moreFrench Montana responds to 50 Cent who do clown for buying a new Bugatti after hospitalization Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 30, 2019 0 WENN / DJDM / John RasimusHowever, people do not feel the comments of the success creators of & # 39; Writing on the... Read moreJessie J urges others to be there for themselves in the wake of Channing Tatum Split Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 30, 2019 0 WENN / TNYFDays after separating from the star of & # 39; Magic Mike & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39;... Read more