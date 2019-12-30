%MINIFYHTMLaf4c316c4a170c5d83ebf50eb90d9f889% %MINIFYHTMLaf4c316c4a170c5d83ebf50eb90d9f8810%

France and Egypt, which support forces loyal to a renegade military commander in Libya, have called for "greater moderation,quot; by the Libyan and international authorities to avoid intensifying the conflict there, according to the office of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron held talks Sunday night with his Egyptian counterpart. Abdel Fattah the–Yes Yes, his office said Monday, in which both agreed that Libyan powers at war must negotiate a political solution under the auspices of the United Nations.

The warning came when the Turkish government prepared to submit a motion to Parliament later on Monday allowing the deployment of Turkish forces in the country devastated by the conflict. A vote could take place as early as Thursday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his willingness to send troops, if requested by the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of Libya, recognized by the UN, raising criticism of the opposition of Turkey.

The main opposition party, the Republican Party of Peoples, or CHP, said Monday that sending troops would involve Turkey in another conflict and make it part of the "Muslim bloodshed."

Although details about the possible deployment have not been disclosed, CHP lawmakers made it clear that they would vote against.

"We do not want this terrible image that developed in Syria to develop in another country," Unal Cevikoz, vice president of the CHP, told reporters after a meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"We will never accept that Turkey is part of the power war in Libya and, on the side of one side of the conflict, is a cause of Muslim bloodshed," said Cevikoz.

Cevikoz said Turkey must "give priority to a diplomatic solution,quot; in Libya.

However, Erdogan's ruling party is in alliance with a nationalist party, and together they have enough votes to approve the motion to deploy.

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu also held talks with the opposition Iyi Party to seek support for the motion. That part has not been decided, he said.

Erdogan said last week that the government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj in Tripoli "invited,quot; Turkey to send troops after the two recently signed a military cooperation agreement. Ankara and Tripoli have also signed a maritime agreement. Both agreements were met with criticism throughout the region and beyond.

Ankara has already sent military supplies to the GNA despite a UN embargo, according to a UN report, and has said it will continue to support the GNA.

The Sarraj administration has faced an offensive since April by the rival government based in eastern Libya and loyal forces to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, who tries to take Tripoli.

The fight around Tripoli intensified in recent weeks after Haftar declared a "final,quot; and decisive battle for the capital.

Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as by France and Russia, while the Tripoli-based government receives help from Turkey and Italy.