Alex Trebek does not retire from danger in the middle of the battle against cancer, says a co-worker

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Since legendary game host Alex Trebek announced last March that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, rumors have revolved around the 79-year-old man would make a retirement announcement in the near future. But one of Trebek's coworkers says he has no plans to retire, despite having to undergo a second round of chemotherapy in September.

"He has no plans to quit, and is not announcing his retirement (in the short term)," said the co-worker. Persons Magazine.

In October, Trebek said he was not sure how much longer the host would be Danger Due to the side effects of your treatment. He explained that they would simply "play by ear,quot; and "move on,quot; until they win or lose.

In recent weeks, Trebek has been seen in Los Angeles and appears to be fit and healthy. He even organized his annual Christmas party for his team on December 20 at Feinstein’s at Vitellos in Los Angeles, and surprised his guests by booking american foot Singer Don McLean will perform at the event. Trebek told the crowd that McLean's performance was "a real pleasure,quot; and that he could officially take it off his wish list.

Trebek and his wife Jean Currivan Trebek also sat down with Michael Strahan for an interview that will air on January 2, and Trebek admitted to Strahan that he has struggled with depression since receiving his diagnosis.

"It is always difficult for caregivers because they have to deal with their concern for my well-being and also deal with … I am not always the most pleasant person to be with when I have severe pain or depression, and have to do it walking lightly to me around, ”Alex said.

For Jean, who has been married to Alex for 29 years and shares two children with him, the hardest part of her husband's battle with cancer is seeing him suffer, but she can't help him.

Alex and Jean Trebek's interview with Michael Strahan will be broadcast during an ABC special on January 2. Trebek also hosts ABC's primetime Danger "The greatest of all time,quot; tournament with contestants Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, starting January 7.


