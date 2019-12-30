According to the new report, Marc Daly allegedly "never wanted to marry on paper,quot;

The marriage of Marc Daly and Kenya Moore crumbles before their eyes in the latest episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Viewers are discovering what led the two to decide to separate months ago.

From Marc's habit of paying more attention to his daughter than his wife to the couple who lives far away, it is clear that there are a multitude of problems that would tear any couple apart.

A big problem was their different financial views. In last week's episode, Marc revealed that Kenyan spending habits were very different from his own.

While RHOA's personality likes to pamper herself with the elegant things in life because she is a successful self-made woman, Marc doesn't think she should be so "flashy."

The restaurateur also made comments that alluded to him helping her with her business as Kenya Moore Hair Care.

In a new Radar Online report, the couple that does not have a prenuptial agreement is making the separation much more complicated.

‘Marc told the whole truth. He was very involved in helping her straighten her business. He didn't want to be tied to her. That's why I didn't want to get married in writing. She wanted a prenuptial agreement and he didn't. "

Later, Kenya will get excited about the physical distance between them, in addition to the emotional distance.

This was something that was not negotiable for both Daly and Moore.

‘There was never an agreement for them to live together. He always said he wanted to stay in New York City, and she wanted to stay in Atlanta for the show. "

Ad

To make matters worse, when the two met, Marc has made no effort to fall in love with his future ex-wife. Between letting her go alone on her anniversary trip and choosing to date Todd Tucker after her triple date, Marc seems to be completely unprotected.



Post views:

0 0