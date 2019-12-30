A SECOND woman accuses Dame Dash of sexual assault!

Less than a week after a former Dame Dash employee accused him of sexual assault, another woman has taken a step forward to accuse the media mogul.

According to AllHipHop, a woman identified only as T. Harper, sent a notarized letter to the court, claiming she met Dash in a restaurant in New York one night when she was a college student.

She states that after she and her friends talked with Dash, he invited them back to their attic. Then he says that he was later called to the master bedroom by Dash, who was only carrying a towel. She says he pushed her on the bed and tried to lower her pants.

"As he approached, he took off his towel and started playing with his penis. I told him that I was not interested in having sex. The friend who returned my call was nowhere," says the letter according to T Harper

The graphic description alleges that Dash tried to penetrate her with his penis, but when that failed, he inserted his fingers into her vagina before she refused to kick him in his groin.

She compared it with Harvey Weinstein:

"My Harvey Weinstein is Damon Dash. I don't want money, it's too late to bring criminal charges. I want the world to know that Damon Dash is a rapist," T. Harper wrote in his letter.

Dame has not responded to these new accusations, but denied the claims made last week by Monique Bunn.