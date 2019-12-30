A defining decade for women's football | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7fea6144b21a7c84b639813adc88fcd89% %MINIFYHTML7fea6144b21a7c84b639813adc88fcd810%





England Women who finish third in the 2015 Women's World Cup is one of the defining moments of the decade.

The popularity of women's football is growing rapidly, and the 2010 decade was a decisive decade for the game.

Ten years ago, there were no professional women's teams in England and there was little recognition for the players. Now, the Women's Super League has been professional since 2018 and all players are paid to play full time.

There has also been a great improvement internationally. England Women recently recorded the most attendance at an international women's match at home in England when 77,768 saw them play Germany Women in Wembley.

The Lionesses also made history in 2015 when they finished third in the Women's World Cup, the best result of any England team since 1966, and continued with another semifinal in 2019. Scotland Women also made its debut in major tournaments during the last two years, reaching the 2017 Euro Cup and the 2019 World Cup for the first time.

Here, England's captain Steph Houghton, Sky Sports expert Sue Smith, and Sky Sports Football journalist Charlotte Marsh reflect on a decisive decade for women's football.

How far has women's football come in the last decade?

England Women recently broke the record for attending an international women's home game in England

Blacksmith: "It has changed tremendously since I started playing, but even in the last ten years, the fact that the Women's Super League is now professional and full-time is a big boost. It's a great improvement that all the best leagues are playing." . full time and increases the standard and game levels.

"The England players also received a central contract that helps, so we have gone from being semi-professional or completely fond of being paid to play in our country and our club, and that will help when you train day instead of having to Fitting into work, college or school will help players individually and collectively as a team.

"If you look at the grassroots level, the amount of female teams that young players can join has also increased. Most of us probably started playing for a men's team because there was no chance, but now they are there. The FA has put many things in place to allow girls to play and is the norm now.Now you go to schools and both boys and girls play football, while it used to be that girls played hockey and netball and the boys played soccer. I think if a girl wants to play soccer, she is accepted, pushed, if she wants, and the opportunities are there now.

"If you look at the crowds for a few years now, people want to go see women's football and I think it's because we succeed and the standard is improving."

Steph Houghton Captains England Women and Men City Women

Houghton "It has been huge and has gone very fast, especially in recent years. With the Olympic Games, the World Cup and more television, it has been fantastic. There is much more interest in what is happening in women's football and clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea are paving the way and really investing to give women the opportunity to be professional players.

"I remember leaving high school and considering my options. I knew I wanted to play football, but at the same time I knew that I would also have to work, either doing small coach jobs or entering and helping schools get something. money. People can still do that, but now they have the opportunity to really aspire to be a professional footballer. Back then it wasn't really an option.

"I am proud to lead the way. I knew that as soon as I was playing for England and all these clubs I wanted to improve young girls and give them the opportunity to play soccer for a race and help their families. I feel we have done so, no Just me, there are many players who have really led the way in terms of improving women's football and being the ambassadors and heroes of girls throughout the world.

"The Olympic Games in 2012 were my highlight and playing at Wembley in front of 70,000 fans. For us being part of the Olympic Games in the first place was an achievement, but getting so many people to look at us was something we had never done before. And got people interested. "

Fara Williams scored the winning goal for England Women against Germany in 2015

Swamp: "For me, the catalyst for the incredible growth of women's football, especially in England, goes back to the third place of the Lionesses at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada. I remember seeing the historic victory in my room having followed the Lionesses through of his campaign and, as a newly qualified sports journalist, he prayed that it would be a decisive moment for the game.

"Since then, we have seen that more and more women soccer players enter the mainstream media: Alex Scott and Eni Aluko are only two who have received praise for their knowledge, and women's football is much more accessible in 2019 than ever before. Games "are regularly shown on television, players are now paid to play and in larger clubs, they train alongside their male counterparts. Just a few years ago, trying to achieve these things was a constant struggle.

"One of my best moments was working at Wembley when England Women broke the record for attending a women's home game in England in November. It was an incredibly humiliating occasion where the players were treated like the heroines they are."

"The stalls were full of children and many girls were there to see their idols, giving them the belief that someday they could be professional footballers, maybe for the first time. Until now, there was little chance for young people. For women to see to women like them shining on the biggest stage, but that is changing all the time. That's one of the measures of how far women's football has come, being a true inspiration for girls across the UK. "

What are your hopes for the next decade?

Only a handful of women's teams play as professionals, including Tottenham Women.

Blacksmith: "I think the growth really continues, so more young girls want to play football, the standard improves even more and the fan base growth. We had a lot of fans for England's unique games when they played at West Ham Stadium, Anfield or Old Trafford, you will attract fans there and want to go see it because it is in a great stadium.But week after week, can we get many fans on the club grounds? play in? That would be fantastic.

"It would be nice if the elite league wasn't the only one that was full-time professional, but the Championship and below to be paid at least for playing, then some of those players could continue and play for England because they have that training full time.

"So, more crowds, more funds, more sponsorship. It's great right now, but if we can continue to build on that, where can we go? Hopefully far away and from an England perspective, we win something like the Euros, Copa World Cup or the Olympic Games as a GB team. That would raise the profile and take it to the next level. "

Steph Houghton would like to win a great trophy with England in the next ten years.

Houghton "There is much more to achieve. At the moment, there are only 10 or 11 clubs that are professionals and it is important that we strive to get as many clubs as possible at that level so that girls can achieve their ambition to become professionals. I would like to see more people in the games and more games on television, that should be the final plan for the next 10 years.

"Personally, I want to try to play as long as I can at the highest level possible. I don't think I play for another 10 years, maybe a couple more. I hope to win trophies at Manchester City and an important race. Trophy with England and, hopefully, more media work and participation in general with football.

"I love the work of the media, there are so many excellent people that I have been able to work with and I love watching football as it is, so sitting, watching and talking about football is perfect."

The head of the women of England, Phil Neville, has a great task ahead in the 2020s

Swamp: "It really is quite simple: fans must climb into the stands and support women's football or it could lose recent momentum. More support will lead to more funding, thus improving quality and developing stars for the future. Women's football will only continue development with The help of others.

"While the Women's Super League is now professional, it would be wonderful to see even more teams and leagues paying their players to be full-time footballers. In 2019, some women in the lower leagues retain full-time jobs, raise families and still train and Playing games for their clubs is amazing.

"Phil Neville also has a great responsibility on his shoulders in the coming years. He will coach the GB team for the 2020 Olympics before taking England to a European Championship at home in 2021, where Lionesses will be a favorite for to win the tournament. That would only further increase the profile of women's football and start the next decade in the best way. "