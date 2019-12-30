A 7-Eleven in Japan could close for a day. Yes, that is a big problem.

HIGASHI-OSAKA, Japan – Mitoshi Matsumoto, the most famous owner of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Japan, wants to do something unthinkable in his industry 24 hours, 7 days a week: take a day off.
That's why, he says, 7-Eleven is trying to get him out of business.
Mr. Matsumoto announced in November his plans to close the store so that he and his two full-time employees could take New Year's Day, Japan's most important holiday, after years of working 14 hours a day with few breaks . But on December 20, the parent company of 7-Eleven told him that his store had received more customer complaints than any other in Japan. I had 10 days to address the problems, he said, or the location would be closed.
"They don't want to let the New Year take me away. That's all," said Matsumoto, 57, who has made a name for himself in Japan by publicly challenging the company's demands that franchisees remain open 24 hours a day. "If you allow me to do this, others will begin to get up here and there."
Their decision in February to shorten store hours inspired other franchisees to demand that 7-Eleven allow them to do the same. But the company has been slow to change, he said, so he decided to take the New Year in protest.
The confrontation has supercharged a national debate on the commercial practices of the 24-hour convenience store industry in the country. The decline in the population of Japan has made it more difficult to find workers. The stories of work schedule punishments have touched the sensitive fiber in a country that has a sometimes lethal corporate devotion to work long hours.
Last year, the labor ministry approved 246 claims related to hospitalization or death from overwork, according to government statistics, which show the retail industry as one of the main sources of complaints. Another 568 workers took their lives due to work-related exhaustion.
But even though convenience store owners suffer more and more hours, the three largest convenience store chains in the country – 7-Eleven, Lawson and FamilyMart – have been reluctant to change the 24-hour schedule Japanese buyers wait.
In a letter to Mr. Matsumoto, 7-Eleven said he received 78 complaints about his store this year. In a statement, he said the threat of breaking the contract was based on complaints and the "destruction of the trust relationship,quot; caused by his criticism on the social networks of the 7-Eleven administration.
Matsumoto and his supporters say that 7-Eleven is trying to make an example of the man who has become the face of resistance against a company that they say exploits his work.
"The owners cannot organize, because the second they try, they focus on you and put pressure on you," said Reiji Kamakura, leader of the Convenience Store Union, a small group that has struggled to win members and change industry practices. in the country. Facing corporate opposition.
Although it began in Texas in the 1920s, 7-Eleven has been controlled by a Japanese company since 1991. Currently, it operates almost 40 percent of Japan's more than 55,000 convenience stores.
That makes 7-Eleven an integral part of Japanese life. The government believes that convenience stores are part of the country's infrastructure, such as roads and sewers. They are expected to help promote regional tourism and help with local police by offering a safe place for people to flee. You can turn to their stores to help distribute help and supplies during a natural disaster.
The vast majority of Japanese 7-Elevens are owned by people like Mr. Matsumoto. The company provides them with a shop and access to a logistics network that keeps their shelves full of rice balls, cigarettes and boxed lunches. Establishes operating procedures with the objective of protecting the brand and providing a uniform customer experience.
Among those demands, he tells franchisees to keep their stores open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
The model, started by 7-Eleven, worked well enough for years. But about a decade ago, it began to decompose.
Hungry for growth, 7-Eleven and its competitors began a war of attrition, flooding the country with more locations in an attempt to steal market share. Each new store reduced the profits of its neighbors.
At the same time, Japan The work group was shrinking, increasing hourly wages and making it difficult to find reliable workers. Many franchisees, who are responsible for paying their staff salaries, were forced to work more of their own shifts.
For 7-Eleven, the cost of opening new stores was minimal. But for many franchisees, the numbers no longer add up.
Mr. Matsumoto, a former carpenter, opened his shop in 2012, hoping to obtain a more stable income. From the beginning, he said, he closed the horns with corporate management, refusing to follow the suggestions of his regional manager about the amount of food to order or what items to store.
In May 2018, his wife, who had also worked in the store, died. He started having trouble finding reliable staff. In desperation, he asked his son to return home from the university to help.
Even so, Mr. Matsumoto was working 12-hour shifts. And sometimes much more.
Then, one day in February, he told 7-Eleven that he would shorten the hours of his shop from 6 a.m. at 1 a.m.
The company said that would violate its contract. He would lose his shop and the tens of thousands of dollars he had invested in it. On top of that, he was told that he would have to pay the company a fine of approximately $ 155,000 for breach of contract.
Mr. Matsumoto did it anyway. When the company threatened to close its store, it went to the media.
The activists had tried to draw national attention to the plight of convenience store owners for years. But something about Mr. Matsumoto's story touched a nerve. Japanese reporters descended to the store. Letters of support and phone calls came from convenience store owners across the country, he said.
Mr. Matsumoto admits that he has received his fair share of customer complaints. He has faced people who, according to him, left their cars for too long in the small parking lot of the store. He closed the bathroom to the public, a measure virtually unknown in service-friendly Japan, because customers did not keep it clean and sometimes locked themselves up for hours. But in the past, he said, 7-Eleven regional staff worked with him to solve the problems.
That was not the case this time, he said. When he asked to see the complaints against him, he said, the company showed him only a few, saying there were too many to give him full accounting.
In his statement, 7-Eleven said he had "repeatedly explained to the owner the actions that violated his contract," adding that he had not yet taken steps to correct them.
He suspects that his activism played a role in complaints. After his story went viral, people began attacking him on Twitter, accusing him of staining the company's image. His shop has 270 comments on Google Maps, many attack his character. Virtually all were written after it appeared in the news.
Speaking privately, some 7-Eleven owners and employees say they admire Mr. Matsumoto, but few are willing to risk their own stores.
However, public protest has given them some hope that the industry will change. The big chains have committed to introduce some reforms. 7-Eleven has said he will experiment by allowing some stores to reduce their hours. He promised to give this New Year's Day free to employees in 50 locations that he operates directly.
Mr. Matsumoto hopes that franchised stores will also close, in an expression of solidarity.
He met with company representatives on Sunday, but the two sides could not reach a satisfactory agreement, he said. Mr. Matsumoto said that if 7-Eleven fulfilled his threat, he planned to go to court.
The current system cannot survive much longer, he said, but 7-Eleven will not change unless the owners force him to do so. So far, nobody has come forward.
"If we don't take a position now," he said, "there is no future."