A 7-Eleven in Japan could close for a day. Yes, that is a big problem.

HIGASHI-OSAKA, Japan – Mitoshi Matsumoto, the most famous owner of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Japan, wants to do something unthinkable in his industry 24 hours, 7 days a week: take a day off.

That's why, he says, 7-Eleven is trying to get him out of business.

Mr. Matsumoto announced in November his plans to close the store so that he and his two full-time employees could take New Year's Day, Japan's most important holiday, after years of working 14 hours a day with few breaks . But on December 20, the parent company of 7-Eleven told him that his store had received more customer complaints than any other in Japan. I had 10 days to address the problems, he said, or the location would be closed.

"They don't want to let the New Year take me away. That's all," said Matsumoto, 57, who has made a name for himself in Japan by publicly challenging the company's demands that franchisees remain open 24 hours a day. "If you allow me to do this, others will begin to get up here and there."

Their decision in February to shorten store hours inspired other franchisees to demand that 7-Eleven allow them to do the same. But the company has been slow to change, he said, so he decided to take the New Year in protest.