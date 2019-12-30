90-day spoiler for fiance: Syngin and Tania got married!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester of 90 Day Fiance got married in July, MTO News confirmed. And we managed to obtain a certified marriage license and a certificate, as receipts.

And we have more details about their wedding ceremony, which was directly strange. The couple chose comedian John Wendel as their officiant, and married the 90 Day Fiance couple.

Here is the funny man John Wendell while conducting the concert. In the video, John admits he was driving to make a wedding. While he did not mention Tania and Syngin by name, it is quite clear that he is heading for the 90 Day Fiance TLC wedding.

