& # 39; Cats & # 39; He is expected to lose at least $ 71 million after receiving scathing criticism

Universal paintings

The film directed by Tom Hooper, starring Taylor Swift, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson, will suffer billionaire losses after a lukewarm performance.

Adaptation of Tom Hooper to the big screen of "Cats"It is demonstrating a financial risk to Universal Pictures, as the film will lose at least $ 71 million, according to a new report.

The movie, starring Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Judi DenchY Jennifer Hudson, has been widely criticized by critics and audiences alike, and has subsequently been removed from the Universal page for consideration for the 2020 Oscars.

However, according to Deadline, the failures do not end there, as financial sources claim that Universal, Amblin Entertainment and Working Title Films, the studios behind "Cats," will lose a minimum of $ 71 million, which "is based on a "Production cost of $ 90 million net – the photo was filmed on the London stage – and an estimated global cost of $ 115 million in print and advertising."

They added: "Broken down, total movie theater rentals worldwide, free / paid global television and global home entertainment, including broadcast, are expected to add up to at least $ 155 million. Costs of home entertainment plus global impressions and advertising total $ 226 million. "

However, despite the negative reviews, it's not all bad news for "Cats," with "Young sheldon"star Armitage Iain sharing Sunday, December 29, "I finally saw Cats the Movie !!"

"I especially enjoyed Dame Judy Dench as Old Deuteronomy and Sir Ian McKellen as Gus I really loved ALL the parts where there were cats that sang and danced hahaha. "