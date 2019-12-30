2020 NFL draft order: Updated list of selections for each team that is not in the playoffs after week 17

Good news for the Bengals, who finished their disastrous 2019 season with a high note with their Week 17 victory over the Browns, rivals of the division: they were awarded the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (also known as Joe Burrow) a week ago, so Sunday's results didn't matter when it comes to your draft pick.

The Redskins, Lions and Giants, however, were fighting for the Pick Nos. 2-4 after Miami's surprise victory over New England on Sunday won the No. 5 pick for the Dolphins. Washington was able to stay ahead of Detroit in the draft order with a loss in Dallas late Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Panthers continued their losing streak, but the Chargers also lost again to stay ahead of them in order.

MOCK DRAFT 2020

Dolphins and panthers get the remains of QB from Bengals; Cowboys, Raiders find new stars

New York's loss to Philadelphia earned the Giants the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Cardinals 'loss to the Rams, combined with the Jaguars' victory over the Colts, allowed Arizona to ascend to The selection number 8.

The Browns' loss to the Bengals earned them a selection of the top 10 in the draft.

Below is the official NFL Draft order for the first 20 teams in 2020, not including the teams that made it to the playoffs.

Draft Order of the NFL 2020

Pick No. Equipment Record one) Cincinnati Bengals 2-14 two) Washington Redskins 3-13 3) Detroit Lions 3-12-1 4) New York Giants 4-12 5) Miami Dolphins 5-11 6) Los Angeles Chargers 5-11 7) Carolina Panthers 5-11 8) Arizona Cardinals 5-10-1 9) Jacksonville Jaguars 6-10 10) Cleveland Browns 6-10 eleven) New York Jets 7-9 12) Oakland Raiders 7-9 13) Indianapolis Colts 7-9 14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-9 fifteen. Denver Broncos 7-9 sixteen. Atlanta Falcons 7-9 17) Dallas Cowboys 8-8 18) Miami Dolphins (via 8-8 Steelers) 19) Oakland Raiders (through 8-8 bears) twenty) Jacksonville Jaguars (via 9-7 Rams)

(The teams classified in the Pick Nos. 21-32 are in the image of the NFL playoffs).

In the last drill of the NFL of Sporting News for 2020, the Bengals really get Burrow with the general selection number 1.

"Offensive coach Zac Taylor needs a franchise passer with Andy Dalton disappearing and Ryan Finley doesn't show much," writes SN Vinnie Iyer. "Burrow has enjoyed a meteoric rise as the fugitive winner of the Heisman Trophy and the best prospect of QB in this class. With 6-3, 215 pounds, he combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery ".

In No. 2 overall, the Redskins jump at the chance to get the Ohio State runner Chase Young.

Because Washington stays with Dwayne Haskins and goes to a QB, and because the other teams against Miami will probably not go to a QB either, the Dolphins in No. 5 in general should choose the remaining QBs, probably Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama or Justin Herbert of Oregon. We have them going with Tua, with Herbert falling to the Panthers.