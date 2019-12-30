16 couples you forgot dated this decade

Sometimes, when a celebrity couple separates, it creates chaos. Sides are taken, magazine profiles are written and fans wonder what happened.
Other times, we found ourselves saying, "Wait, were you dating?"
Just like Lady Gaga he does not remember Artpop, there are some couples that we also completely forget. However, as we look back over the last decade, our walk down the memory lane inevitably leads us to go, "Oh, yes,quot; to a variety of events that we archive, including celebrity romances.
Today, we are remembering some of the most memorable but simultaneously forgotten relationships of the last ten years.
Many of these pairings at one time dominated the headlines, as when we were celebrating seeing Taylor SwiftY Tom Hiddleston (AKA Hiddleswift) together in Rhode Island, as if they had just left a Nicholas Sparks Hand book on the beach.
Others were more for reality show fans, like those of us who love the The Bachelor franchise and was scared collectively when Tyler cameron Y Gigi Hadid They were coming out suddenly.
Take a look at all the couples we almost forgot were together in the last decade.
As we approach the New Year, we cannot wait to see what the A-listers end together in the next ten years!
Leonardo DiCaprio and Blake Lively
Gossip, here. In case you forgot it, Blake Lively Y Leonardo Dicaprio I had a summer romance in 2011 that started in Cannes and ended only a few months later.
Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill
If you forgot this relationship, it may be because it only lasted ten days between June and July 2013. Despite its short duration, Kaley Cuoco shared with Cosmopolitan it was the first time in her career that the paparazzi followed her obsessively. However, it makes sense to us, I was dating Superman after all!
Seth MacFarlane and Emilia Clarke
Mother of dragons, breaks chains and … Seth MacFarlane? Yes, in case you don't remember it, the game of Thrones actress and Family man comedian dated for three years until 2013, before separating and deciding to be friends.
Khloe Kardashian and French Montana
While we where To keep up to date with Khloe Kardashian, we saw the reality star date French montana for about a year in 2014. While the two forms separated, Montana has nothing but positive things to say about her time with Khloe, recently describing her previous relationship as "Dope."
Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez
In 2014, this duo summer adventure included a lot of PDAs on yachts and on the beach.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna
Well, this was total speculation, but can you blame us after seeing DiCaprio and Rihanna approaching in 2015 and 2016 when they were seen chatting in the Playboy Mansion and then in Coachella.
Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid
Joe Jonas Y Gigi Hadid they had been friends for years before becoming warm as lovers in 2015. The two dated from summer to fall, and remained friends after their separation.
Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie
Before he got married Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber Y Sofia Richie He had a brief and informal romance in 2016.
Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift
Who could forget Tom Hiddleston"I heart T.S." shirt? Apparently we did, briefly, until we remember the decade and remember when the Avengers star and Taylor Swift had an Nicholas SparksRomantic style in 2016, holding hands in Rhode Island and obsessing us with their summer romance.
Naya Rivera and David Spade
In a society that nobody saw coming, comedian David Spade and actress Naya Rivera They were seen hugging in the pool in 2017.
Scott Disick and Bella Thorne
Did you ever go out? Maybe you never know, but one thing you never forget is to spy Scott Disick Y Bella Thorne appearing cozy resting and partying in Cannes in 2017.
Michelle Rodriguez and Cara Delevingne
These two came out for a few years, were seen sharing a kiss in the NBA games and getting out of hand, but they separated in 2015.
Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson
After being sent home by Hannah brown in High school, Mike Johnson happened to Demi lovato in 2019. Their relationship failed after about a month, but during that time it seemed very hot, and the former contestant said Lovato said: "Kisses really good."
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter
It was a hot girls summer in 2019 when Miley Cyrus, fresh out of its separation from Liam Hemsworth, I spent a sexy time in the water with Kaitlynn Carter.
Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley
Everyone remembers Pete Davidson & # 39;s whirlwind engagement for Ariana Grande, but what you may have forgotten were some of the brides who came after their separation with the singer of "7 Rings,quot;, including his brief adventure with Once upon a time … in Hollywood Actress Margaret Qualley. The two were seen together in Venice in 2019 at Qualleys Seberg premiere but divided only a few weeks later.
Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid
After Hannah Brown broke up with Jed Wyatt, many expected that High school would be together with Tyler cameron, the fan favorite of his season.
Fans were excited when they both drank drinks, only to have their hopes fade when Cameron moved with the supermodel Gigi Hadid, celebrating with the celebrity in New York and even attending her grandmother's funeral with her. However, the two separated sadly after a two-month romance.
