16 couples you forgot dated this decade

Sometimes, when a celebrity couple separates, it creates chaos. Sides are taken, magazine profiles are written and fans wonder what happened.

Other times, we found ourselves saying, "Wait, were you dating?"

Just like Lady Gaga he does not remember Artpop, there are some couples that we also completely forget. However, as we look back over the last decade, our walk down the memory lane inevitably leads us to go, "Oh, yes,quot; to a variety of events that we archive, including celebrity romances.

Today, we are remembering some of the most memorable but simultaneously forgotten relationships of the last ten years.

Many of these pairings at one time dominated the headlines, as when we were celebrating seeing Taylor SwiftY Tom Hiddleston (AKA Hiddleswift) together in Rhode Island, as if they had just left a Nicholas Sparks Hand book on the beach.

Others were more for reality show fans, like those of us who love the The Bachelor franchise and was scared collectively when Tyler cameron Y Gigi Hadid They were coming out suddenly.