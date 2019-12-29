Zach Randolph announces his retirement from the NBA after 17 seasons | NBA News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Two-time All-Star striker Zach Randolph announced his retirement on Saturday after 17 seasons with five teams.

"I gave everything to this game, and it returned everything and more," he posted on Twitter.

The & # 39; Z-Bo & # 39; The 38-year-old was named the Most Improved Player in the NBA in 2003-04 and made the third All-NBA team in 2010-11.

A Portland first round selection (19th overall) in 2001, played 1,116 games with the Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. His last game was with the Kings on March 19, 2018.

Randolph averaged 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for his career. He is one of the 21 players in NBA history with more than 18,000 points and 10,000 rebounds.

He earned both All-Star selections during his eight seasons with the 2009-17 Grizzlies.

Randolph ranks second in Memphis history in rebounds (5,612) and third in points (9,261) and games (551).

