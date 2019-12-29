Zac Efron was taken to hospital for a life-threatening illness while filming a survival program

Wenn

The former Disney actor is taken to the hospital on a "life or death flight" after contracting a bacterial infection while filming his new program in the tropical jungle.

Zac efron He is recovering slowly after escaping death shortly when he contracted a bacterial infection while filming his next documentary series in Papua New Guinea.

"The best showman"The star went to the jungle to live outside the network for 21 days, with nothing more than a fellow guide and basic needs for the new Quibi series."Kill Zac Efron".

While filming the show, the 32-year-old actor contracted a "similar type of bacterial or typhoid infection" just before Christmas and was reportedly taken to Brisbane, Australia, on a "life or death flight" with medical assistance . professionals, according to the British newspaper Daily Mail.

He was then admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill "in a stable condition" and received treatment for several days before doctors "authorized" him to fly back to the United States on Christmas Eve on 24 December.

"Killing Zac Efron" will be released with the official launch of the small screen platform on April 6, 2020.