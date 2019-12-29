Zac Efron was reportedly taken by plane to a private hospital after a medical crisis: details!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Reports say the actor was rushed to the hospital while filming his new television show in Australia during the holidays. Zac Efron allegedly suffered a medical emergency.

Now, however, E! News reports that he was seen in the United States, looking healthy, so perhaps there is no longer reason to worry about his health.

This was more than a week ago when he returned after finishing filming abroad.

It all started when the Australian Sunday Telegraph newspaper revealed yesterday that Zac had contacted a typhoid fever or a similar bacterial infection while in Papua New Guinea.

The actor was there to film for his series, ironically titled Killing Zac Efron.

Allegedly, due to the medical emergency, emergency workers ended up transporting the star by plane to an airport in Brisbane, Australia, where they then took him to a private hospital to receive the help he needed.

The same media also mentioned that Zac remained in the hospital for a few days until finally the doctors allowed him to travel back to the United States and spend Christmas Eve at home.

While news of Efron's medical emergency was never confirmed by him or a representative of his, Dr. Glenn McKay of the Medical Rescue Group shared with the Daily Telegraph that they recently recovered a U.S. citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane to receive medical attention in Australia. (He was) admitted to the St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in a stable state. "

When asked to reveal the patient's identity, the medical specialist refused to reveal a name.

It's great to hear that Zac Efron is recovered and doing well these days, according to reports.


