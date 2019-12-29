Zac Efron reveals that & # 39; recovered & # 39; after being rushed to the hospital in Panua New Guinea

%MINIFYHTML8ca9c836d531a103f8149a19a9b9ce469% %MINIFYHTML8ca9c836d531a103f8149a19a9b9ce4610%

The previous report indicated that the 32-year-old actor contracted a & # 39; similar type of bacterial or typhoid infection & # 39; just before Christmas during the filming of his new show, & # 39; Killing Zac Efron & # 39 ;.

Zac efron He has broken his silence about his recent health scare. Then "The best showman"According to reports, the star was rushed to the hospital after escaping the death in Papua New Guinea, had taken her Instagram account to assure fans that she is now in a much better place.

"Very grateful to everyone who has approached," Zac wrote on Sunday, December 29 along with a photo of him with local people from Papua New Guinea, where he is filming his next documentary series "Killing Zac Efron." "I got sick in Papua New Guinea, but I recovered quickly and finished an incredible 3 weeks in P.N.G."

He continued adding: "I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family," sending a message to their fans before the new year, "Thank you for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

People were so relieved to know that it was fine. "I am glad to know that you are well, it scared us all, waiting for a quick recovery. Happy holidays brother," wrote one of his followers in the comments section. "It is good to know that you are well. We love you. The best for 2020," added another fan.

"Oh my God! I was so worried about you, thank God you're fine!" read another message "OMG ZAC! I am so happy that you are well again! I wish you have the best time with your family during this holiday period. I will always be here to support you! I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK! !!! " said another fan.

The previous report stated that the 32-year-old actor contracted a "similar type of bacterial or typhoid infection" just before Christmas during the filming of his new program. The British Daily Mail reportedly transported him to Brisbane, Australia, on a "life or death flight" with the help of medical professionals.

Later, he was admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill "in a stable condition" and received treatment for several days before doctors "authorized" him to fly back home to the United States on the eve of Christmas, December 24th. "Killing Zac Efron" will be released with the official launch of the small screen platform on April 6, 2020.