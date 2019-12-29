Zac Efron hospitalized with possible typhoid infection: report

While we were preparing for our parties and meals, it seems that Zac efronThe new television show almost came true.

Last week, the 32-year-old actor contracted what is believed to be a typhoid fever or other bacterial infection while in the island country of Papua New Guinea, where he has been filming the new Quibi series. Kill Zac Efron, and was flown by emergency medical workers to an airport in Brisbane, Australia, where he was then transported to a private hospital, the Australian Sunday Telegraph Reported newspaper.

The media said Efron spent several days in the hospital and that doctors allowed him to travel home in the United States on Christmas Eve.

Kill Zac Efron, which was announced in November, sees Efron spend 21 days off the net, "deep in the jungles of a remote and dangerous island," "with nothing but basic equipment, a fellow guide and a desire to survive." the Sunday Telegraph He said Efron fell ill while in the middle of filming the show.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the bacteria that cause typhoid fever, a life-threatening disease, can be found in water and contaminated food in Papua New Guinea. People who get it can be treated with antibiotics. Vaccines are available.