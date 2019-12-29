Zac Efron breaks his silence after being in the hospital

Zac efron He has a message for his fans.
It was recently learned that the 32-year-old actor was rushed to a hospital in Australia after suffering a medical emergency during the filming of his next television show, Kill Zac Efron. This apparently happened just before the holidays.
According to Australia Sunday Telegraph, who reported the news on Saturday, Efron allegedly contracted typhoid or other bacterial infection while filming in the island country of Papua New Guinea. the High School Musical The alum was flown by emergency medical workers to an airport in Brisbane, Australia, and then transported to a private hospital, according to the newspaper.
ME! The news previously shared that we do not confirm the disease of the 32-year-old star or receive news from his representative when we communicate to comment. However, it was discovered that Efron was seen looking healthy in the United States more than a week ago.
With so much talk surrounding the Baywatch star, decided to break his silence and give an update on his well-being.
"Very grateful to everyone who has approached. I got sick in Papua New Guinea but I recovered quickly and finished an incredible 3 weeks in PNG," the actor shared in an Instagram post on Sunday, next to a picture of him smiling with children
Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb
"I am at home for the holidays with my friends and family," he continued. "Thank you for all the love and worry, see you in 2020!"
It's good to see that the beloved star feels better!
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, typhoid fever can be found in contaminated food or water in Papua New Guinea. The CDC recommends that people who come into contact with this receive treatment with a vaccine.
Also, ironic as it may be, the 32-year-old star announced her latest project in November, Kill Zac Efron. The series offers an intimate look at the actor, who disconnects for 21 days to explore "the depths of the jungles of a remote and dangerous island."
Hopefully, this is all the "danger,quot; you encounter!