Zac Efron breaks his silence after being in the hospital

Zac efron He has a message for his fans.

It was recently learned that the 32-year-old actor was rushed to a hospital in Australia after suffering a medical emergency during the filming of his next television show, Kill Zac Efron. This apparently happened just before the holidays.

According to Australia Sunday Telegraph, who reported the news on Saturday, Efron allegedly contracted typhoid or other bacterial infection while filming in the island country of Papua New Guinea. the High School Musical The alum was flown by emergency medical workers to an airport in Brisbane, Australia, and then transported to a private hospital, according to the newspaper.

ME! The news previously shared that we do not confirm the disease of the 32-year-old star or receive news from his representative when we communicate to comment. However, it was discovered that Efron was seen looking healthy in the United States more than a week ago.

With so much talk surrounding the Baywatch star, decided to break his silence and give an update on his well-being.