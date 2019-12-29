Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Deadly explosion in Somalia highlights the resistance of Al Shabab
The Al Shabab terrorist group was suspected after at least 79 people were killed by a truck exploding at a busy intersection in Mogadishu, the capital of the country, over the weekend. It was the worst attack there in years.
Al Shabab, which is linked to Al Qaeda, was expelled from Somalia a decade ago. But although it has lost territory, suffered defections and has been the target of US airstrikes, it has become skilled in handling its operations, versatile in the use of guerrilla tactics and prolific in the manufacture of bombs.
It has killed hundreds of people in attacks at home and in neighboring Kenya, which adds to concerns about the capabilities of Somali forces to keep terrorism at bay.
The attack: A bus that took university students to its campus was hit by the explosion, which also injured 149 people. Among the victims were parents who went to work, students who went to the university, foreign engineers who built roads and shop owners.
China also targets Xinjiang children
Although China faces worldwide outrage over the arrest of up to one million ethnic Uyghurs, Kazakhs and others in the Xinjiang region to weaken its ties to Islam, it is pressing with respect to the children there, even some as young as 4.
Nearly half a million children have been separated from their families and placed in boarding schools designed to indoctrinate them, according to a planning document published on a government website. And the Communist Party wants to expand that.
How does it work: To carry out the assimilation campaign, the Xinjiang authorities have recruited tens of thousands of teachers from all over China, often Chinese have. Meanwhile, many Uyghur educators have been jailed.
Children in boarding schools are only allowed to visit the family once a week or two, and many ask that they call their parents. They are taught in Chinese instead of Uyghur, and they learn songs by praising the party.
The role of an American bank in the turmoil of Iran
A recently revealed secret story shows with vivid details how Chase Manhattan Bank and its well-connected president worked behind the scenes four decades ago. to persuade the Carter administration to admit the deposed Iranian shah, one of the bank's most profitable clients, in the US. UU.
The measure changed history, triggering a chain of events that allowed Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to consolidate his theocratic government and begin a four-decade conflict between Washington and Tehran that still agitates the region.
Details: In what the bank called Project Eagle, the president, David Rockefeller, mobilized a phalanx of senior statesmen to pressure the White House. The bank also organized visas for Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi's entourage, sought private schools and mansions for his family and helped organize a Gulfstream jet to deliver it.
Less than two weeks later, Iranian revolutionary students seized the US embassy in Tehran. They arrested more than 50 Americans as hostages for 444 days.
Quotable: The operation was "fluid, fluid, fluid and almost completely invisible," said Charles Francis, a corporate public affairs veteran who worked for Chase at the time and brought documents that revealed the story to the attention of The Times.
Lives that changed us
This week's Times magazine is dedicated to 23 of the artists, innovators and thinkers who died in 2019.
They include, above, counterclockwise from the top left, the writer Toni Morrison, the designer Karl Lagerfeld and the photographer Robert Frank. We extended the category to include NASA's Opportunity Rover, top right, which astonished scientists for its longevity and productivity on Mars.
This is what else is happening.
Measles crisis in Samoa: The Pacific island nation will reopen schools after a measles outbreak killed 81 people, many of them children, stating that their six-week state of emergency is over. Authorities said 95 percent of those eligible were vaccinated.
New York knife attack: The state governor called the stabbing of five Hasidic Jews during a Hanukkah celebration as "domestic terrorism." The attack occurred in the midst of an increase in anti-Semitic violence in the region.
Thai cave rescue: A Thai Navy SEAL that was part of the dramatic rescue of 12 children and their trainer died of a blood infection he contracted during the risky operation. It is the second marine diver who loses his life as a result of the operation.
North Korea: Senior officials of the ruling Workers Party met over the weekend, generating fears of new nuclear weapons tests as a self-imposed deadline on December 31 to end approaches to nuclear talks.
Snapshot: Above, a diver with a net full of Chinese sea cucumbers, which are consumed so voraciously that some species are depleted or in danger of extinction. Cultivated sea cucumbers are filling the void and remodeling the Liaodong Peninsula.
‘The Weekly’: Our television program obtained a combat video, text messages and confidential interviews in which members of SEAL team 7 inform Navy investigators about the disturbing hunger for violence of their platoon leader, so they denounced him . The Chief of Special Operations, Edward Gallagher, was acquitted of the most severe charges and has been welcomed to the White House.
From Review: Has it felt like a gloomy year? Our opinion columnist, Nicholas Kristof, points out that, according to many measures (literacy, disease, poverty, infant mortality), 2019 was the best year of humanity.
News Questionnaire: Review the most difficult questions of 2019 in a special end of the year questionnaire.
What we are reading: Variety's list of the 10 most overrated movies of 2019. "Forage for some excellent party arguments," writes Briefings editor Andrea Kannapell. "I mean," Paddington 2 "???"
Fireworks
We are on top of fireworks. Giant exhibitions are planned for the New Year in Dubai, New York, London, Moscow and other cities without counting.
Booms and starbursts have often led their Back Story writer to wonder: What would happen if wars were decided by fireworks shows? Much wonder and, if handled carefully, there are no deaths. I assumed that fireworks had evolved from armament. But I had it backwards.
It is also believed that China is where The first gunpowder was mixed, increasing the explosive power of bamboo with a mixture mainly of potassium nitrate (a food preservative also known as snow or Chinese saltpeter), coal and sulfur. Military use continued in a few centuries.
When technology spread to Europe, development accelerated. Germany took the lead in arms, Italy in fireworks.
China remains the world's leading producer of fireworks, but its own largest exhibits arrive in the Lunar New Year. That will be in a few weeks: January 25, 2020.
