Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Deadly explosion in Somalia highlights the resistance of Al Shabab

The Al Shabab terrorist group was suspected after at least 79 people were killed by a truck exploding at a busy intersection in Mogadishu, the capital of the country, over the weekend. It was the worst attack there in years.

Al Shabab, which is linked to Al Qaeda, was expelled from Somalia a decade ago. But although it has lost territory, suffered defections and has been the target of US airstrikes, it has become skilled in handling its operations, versatile in the use of guerrilla tactics and prolific in the manufacture of bombs.

It has killed hundreds of people in attacks at home and in neighboring Kenya, which adds to concerns about the capabilities of Somali forces to keep terrorism at bay.

The attack: A bus that took university students to its campus was hit by the explosion, which also injured 149 people. Among the victims were parents who went to work, students who went to the university, foreign engineers who built roads and shop owners.