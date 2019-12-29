YOU. Praise Meek Mill's late Protect Lil Snupe with an emotional message

Lil Snupe is Meek Mill's protégé, and the young man died at age 18. In 2013, Billboard reported that & # 39; emerging rapper Lil Snupe, a recent signer of Meek Mill's Dream Chaser label, was shot dead early Thursday (June 20) in Winnfield, Louisiana. Police say Addarren Ross, 18, was killed around 4:00 am in the Maplewood apartments in Winnfield.

Now, T.I. He remembers it and posted a message on his social media account, praising the late rapper.

‘A blessing to be able to celebrate Lil Snupe accordingly and that his mothers can come see him !!! That's why we do this shit! @trapmusicmuseum #PullUP #LongLiveLilSnupe, ’T.I. He captioned his post.

Someone said: "Nuf respect brother, it is strange how young niccaz around rap celebrities die suddenly … it's crazy !!!!!!! # KILLUMINATI❣️"

A follower wrote: "You always have to make life make sense … That's if you no longer understood life." Much respect for you. "

Someone said: "I can't wait, I'm going to Atl for the first week of my first stop @ troubleman31,quot;.

Another Instagram installer posted this: "He has been on my mind … he was a NICE freestyle rapper, I remember seeing the battle clip with you, he was an amazing young man who left too soon! I'm glad he you made a tribute❤️ '

Ad

Just the other day, it was reported that Tip sat down with his nieces to discuss the dating group in Atlanta on his podcast expeditiously.



Post views:

0 0