Why these celebrities can't stop loving themselves

It is the season to take stock of your life and evaluate what you would like to change.

And why it is super easy to separate and concentrate on the aspects that you feel you need to correct, and, of course, you could commit to wake up earlier or read more books, why not make 2020 the year in which you decide to be kinder ? you and your body, hugging everything that is and has done for you?

Repeat later Lizzo: "Mirror, mirror on the wall / Don't say it, because I know I'm cute."