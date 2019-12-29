Why these celebrities can't stop loving themselves

It is the season to take stock of your life and evaluate what you would like to change.
And why it is super easy to separate and concentrate on the aspects that you feel you need to correct, and, of course, you could commit to wake up earlier or read more books, why not make 2020 the year in which you decide to be kinder ? you and your body, hugging everything that is and has done for you?
Repeat later Lizzo: "Mirror, mirror on the wall / Don't say it, because I know I'm cute."
So, if you want to make an effort to start your day with green juice, reduce all those sugars that deplete energy or try to sweat every day, by all means. But what if we leave the resolutions of losing 10 pounds and the crash diet cycle that inevitably occurs in this decade?
Take it from the likes of Ashley Graham, Zendaya Y Emma Stone: Loving yourself is much more fun than cutting carbohydrates.
Lizzo
"When people look at my body and say: & # 39; Oh my God, it's so brave & # 39 ;, it's like, & # 39; No, I'm not. & # 39; I'm fine. It's just me. Just I'm sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn't call her brave. I just think there is a double standard when it comes to women … I don't like it when people think it's hard for me to look beautiful. I don't like people being surprised that I'm doing it. "
– to get angry because people are surprised by their trust
Kate Winslet
"When I was a child, I never heard a woman tell me: & # 39; I love my body & # 39; not my mother, my older sister, my best friend. No woman has ever said:" I am so proud of my body. " I make sure to tell (my daughter) Mia, because a positive physical outlook has to start at an early age. "
Mindy kaling
"IDK you need to hear this but … USE A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO BRING A BIKINI. It doesn't have to be size 0."
Jennifer Lawrence
"You have to look beyond, you see how you look and feel comfortable. What will you do? Be hungry every day to make other people happy? That's silly."
-because she refuses to diet
Serena Williams
"I love that I am a full woman and that I am strong, and that I am powerful, and that I am beautiful at the same time. And there is nothing wrong with that. It is so important to look at the positive aspects; if I get caught looking at the negative points , it can really depress you. I don't have time to be knocked down, I have many things to do. I have Grand Slams to win, I have people to inspire, and that's what I'm here for. "
Zendaya
"There is no ugly thing. That is a word that does not really enter my vocabulary. If there is any definition of being perfect, you are perfect to be yourself. No other person can be you one hundred percent; nobody has your fingerprint; nobody has your DNA. You are 120 percent, from beginning to end. Whether through my social networks or whatever, I want anyone who admires me to know that I am going through the same problems. I have to be confident in who I am ".
– why she calls excessive Photoshopping
Gabourey Sidibe
"People always ask me: & # 39; You have so much confidence. Where did that come from? & # 39; It came from me. One day I decided I was beautiful, and so I led my life as if I were a beautiful girl. I wear colors I really like them, I wear makeup that makes me feel pretty, and it really helps … It has nothing to do with how the world perceives you. What matters is what you see. Your body is your temple, it is your home and you must decorate it. ".
Lena Dunham
"I feel that I have made it quite clear over the years that I do not give even the smallest detail of what anyone else feels for my body. I have used red couture carpets as size 14. I have made sex scenes for days after surgery, mottled with scars, I have accepted that my body is a constantly changing organism, not a fixed entity: everything that goes up must come down and vice versa, I smile just as broadly regardless of my current, size because I am proud of what that this body has seen, done and represented. "
Chrissy Teigen
"I think, in a way, we have forgotten what a normal body looks like. There are people who are struggling, and I am struggling, and it is okay to reach an agreement by realizing that it will be a bit of a trip. I am not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in form, I see that I gained weight. But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby and an incredible girl, and I am very happy. "
Tess Holliday
"It's about accepting yourself as you are. If you want to work to be better in any aspect … do it. But you're fine as you are today."
Fisher Island
"I don't even have a scale. I have two young girls, and I don't want them to see me weigh myself all the time. I don't think I send the right message … For me, so much about life is acceptance. You can look in the mirror and find a million things wrong with yourself. Or you can look in the mirror and think, I feel good, I have my health and I am very blessed. That's the way I choose to look at it. I don't need to be perfect. I'm doing well. "
Cindy Crawford
"See? Even I don't wake up like Cindy Crawford."
– Keeping it real about the power of a good glamor team
Amy Adams
"Being pregnant finally helped me understand what my true relationship with my body was, which means I didn't get on this earth to look good in a bathing suit. I thought, & # 39; Look, I can take a baby! I'm gaining correct weight, everything is going well. " And I've had that relationship since then. "
Viola Davis
"You know, when they gave me Annalize Keating, I said: & # 39; She's sexy, she's mysterious, you know? & # 39; I'm used to playing women who have to gain 40 pounds and have to wear an apron. Then I said : & # 39; Oh God, I have to lose weight, I have to learn to walk like Kerry Washington In high heels, you know, I have to lose my belly. And then I asked myself: & # 39; Well, why do I have to do all that? & # 39; I really believe that the privilege of a lifetime is to be who you are, and recently I accepted it at age 51. I think my strongest power is that at ten o'clock every Thursday night, I want you to come to my world. I will not enter yours. You come to my world and you sit with me, my size, my tone, my age, and you sit and experience. "
Emma Stone
"No matter how things look from the outside, we can all be very critical of ourselves and our image in the mirror. I have seen articles or comments that have addressed my weight, or & # 39; give in to the pressure to be Slim & # 39; Maintaining weight is a struggle for me, especially when I am under stress, and especially as I get older … I remind myself to be kind to myself and, as ridiculous as it may seem, to treat myself. in the same kind way that I would like to treat a daughter of mine. It really helps. "
Meryl streep
"For young women, I would say, don't worry so much about your weight. Girls spend too much time thinking about that, and there are better things. For young men and women too, what makes you different or weird, that's your strength. Everyone tries to look like cookie cutters and really the people who look different are the ones that are picked up. I used to hate my nose. Not now. It's fine. "
-With the advice I would give to aspiring actors
Lady Gaga
"I heard that my body is a topic of conversation, so I wanted to say that I am proud of my body and that you should also be proud of yours. It doesn't matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why not you need to attend to nobody or anything to succeed. Be you and be relentless. That's the stuff of the champions. "
-responding to the talk about his appearance in the Super Bowl
Camila Mendes
"When did losing weight become more important than being healthy? I recently went to a naturopath for the first time in my life. I told her about my anxiety about food and my obsession with diet. She asked a fundamental question in such a way that she called me Attention: what else would you be thinking about if you didn't spend all your time thinking about your diet? I suddenly remembered all the activities that I love that used to take up my time. At some point in my life, I allowed my obsession to be thin to me I consumed, and I refused to leave room in my mind for any other concern … I have finished believing in the idea that there is a thinner and happier version of me on the other side of the whole world tireless effort. body is subject to genetics, and although eating nutrient-rich foods and exercising regularly will make you healthier, it won't necessarily make you thinner. "
Sam smith
"In the past, if I ever did a photo shoot with a T-shirt on, I starved to death weeks in advance and then chose and clicked on each photo and then I took the photo. Yesterday I decided to do it. Fight against the f – k , recover my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mom and dad made and loved so unconditionally. Some may take this as narcissistic and conceited, but if they knew how much courage it took to do this and the bodily trauma I experienced as a child would not think those things. "
– boldly taking off his shirt for a session
Ashley Graham
"I look naked in the mirror and say: & # 39; Do you know what, uncomfortable butt shape? You're not going to climb or round, but it's fine, because I have Spanx for you & # 39; your words have so much power. All the days, if you tell yourself & # 39; I love you & # 39 ;, if you give yourself a word of validation, you will change your mind. "
