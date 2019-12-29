Who should England choose for the second test in South Africa while looking for series of levels? The | Cricket News

















Former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace and batting coach Mark Ramprakash play the role of selectors and debate England's XI for Cape Town.

England fell to a 107-race loss in the Opening Test of its four-game series in South Africa, leaving many questions to answer.

Before the second test in Cape Town, live at Sky Sports Cricket starting at 7.30 am on Friday, January 3, former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace and batting coach Mark Ramprakash joined The Cricket Debate to discuss some of the main selection problems that affect tourists.

Do you choose a roulette for the second test? And who of his five-man sewing attack would be lost if they did? Will Ollie Pope return to the batting lineup? And what about Ben Stokes's role on the side?

Should England play roulette in Cape Town and who?

Mark Ramprakash: "In Cape Town, the wicket tends to be a bit drier, so you would think that (Jack) Leach has a very strong case to play. If it's available!

"If not, where is England going? Matt Parkinson did not have the opportunity in the second Test in New Zealand, that many people who were there felt he should have been. He still does not know what international cricket is like. England trusted Parkinson? If they haven't, what are you doing on the trip?

Paul Farbrace: "I agree with Ramps. He (Parkinson) should have played in New Zealand; there was a great opportunity to play it there; they decided not to take advantage of it."

"I think he has to play. The ball must spin away from the right-handed South African hitters, so if Leach is not right, Parkinson has to play."

Who gets lost from the sewing attack by a roulette wheel?

Ramprakash: "For me, (Sam) Curran makes things happen, he contributes: another young player who has shown temperament and character.

"(Jofra) Archer just took five wickets. I don't think he played particularly well, but he has a point of difference. So who are you coming to?"

"You have to look at that (Anderson and Broad), how fit they are, how well they are, what pace they are playing."

Farbrace: "I would take out Archer and play a roulette. I think Curran has shown enough in this game to prove he has something different, besides he is a more than capable hitter."

"I am not saying that Archer is not a test player and that he should not play an important role in the rebirth of the test of England in the coming years, I really want to see him do that, but my reasoning is that I don't think we should play it in all games right now.

"He is a young man, with high expectations on his shoulders, so he needs to be handled carefully and properly. He needs to be taken care of."

"You need experience in your team to help the young players who come in. That's why I keep Broad and Anderson in this stage of the series, because it's also about trying to come back and win this series while developing the young ".

Ollie Pope returns for Jonny Bairstow?

Did Ollie Pope return to the team in Cape Town after a disease attack kept him out of the first test?

Ramprakash: I want to see progress Pope has to go back to the account. He's a young man, and it's not the finished article, so don't expect to see him accumulate a lot of races, but he certainly has the potential to be very successful in international cricket,

"Even if he isn't, you are still playing with a young player you believe in. Many safe decisions have been made in recent months."

"That doesn't mean that Bairstow can't be a test hitter, because he can, but, to be fair to Jonny, I want to see him find some way."

"Pope got a hundred in the warm-up game, 70 in his last test game, I want to see some continuity and not cut and change. Play with some young players."

What is the role of Ben Stokes in the future?

Ben Stokes has not played much in the cricket test, which has altered the balance of the England side.

Ramprakash: "Stokes is not playing bowling so much, he only played eight pitches in the second inning. I'm not sure how fit he is in recent evidence. He played more in New Zealand, but he was always falling short in his follow-up. his mark did not seem to be doing any favor.

"He is a fundamental player on the side of England, he is a leader and I think he is absolutely a candidate for the captaincy."

"Joe Root and Chris Silverwood get paid a lot of money to make the right decisions and they haven't made the pitch here. We need to root the first-class hitter, so if he doesn't get the races he would like in this series – I know he finishes of scoring a double of one hundred in New Zealand; it could well be that the England selectors reconsider the captaincy if this series does not follow its path.

"Stokes, he was worried about the amount of work he has, but if he is on the team as a batter just playing a few overs, it becomes a very credible alternative to the captaincy."

"Things can change quickly. I don't say Joe is a poor captain, I don't think it's the finished article, but what is becoming evident is that his batting average has decreased significantly, and if they aren't making decisions strategically." well and keep losing test items, pressure increases and at what point do you say we need to go in a new direction? "

Also discussed by Fraser and his fellow guest, Mark Ramprakash, in The Debate:

The entrails of Joe Root, determined tickets

What was Jonny Bairstow thinking about his dismissal?

Did England play quite well in the test match?

The unfortunate history of England in the inaugural test of the series abroad

Watch the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England from Cape Town, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3.