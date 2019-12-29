Who plays in & # 39; Sunday Night Football & # 39; tonight? Time, television channel, schedule for week 17

Tonight's "Sunday Night Football,quot; game will end the image of the NFL playoffs. In a game scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, the Seahawks will receive the 49ers in what has become the NFC West championship game.

The scenario for Sunday night's game is simple: the winner will take the division title and the first three seeds of playoffs (potentially No. 1 in general) that comes with it, and the loser will be forced to go out to The wild card round. of the playoffs.

San Francisco, which enters Sunday night's game as a three-point favorite, has the opportunity to continue an NFL trend. If the 49ers defeated the Seahawks, their capture of the NFC West would mark the 16th time in 17 seasons that at least two teams have won their divisions the year after missing the playoffs. (The Packers did it when they beat the Vikings last week).

As for the sowing of playoffs, San Francisco simply needs a victory to secure the advantage of seed and local field number 1 throughout the NFC playoffs. Seattle needs much more to get first place: a victory, in addition to the losses of Green Bay (in Detroit) and New Orleans (in Carolina) in week 17.

Below is all the information you need to see 49ers vs.. Seahawks on Sunday night, including television channels and the game's start time for Week 17.

Who plays Sunday Night Football tonight?

Match : San Francisco 49ers in Seattle Seahawks

: San Francisco 49ers in Seattle Seahawks Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

In our Week 16 NFL elections against the spread and our direct predictions, Sporting News is projecting a 49ers victory over the Seahawks. Below are the explanations.

Choose against the spread: the 49ers and the Seahawks have been hit with several injuries in the second half of the season. The 49ers are becoming healthier defensively, and there has been limited offensive damage. The Seahawks are running out of trust bodies in key positions, such as the runner, the defensive end and the cornerback. Jimmy Garoppolo has been finding a clutch game in the last quarter, even in front of Russell Wilson during the loss of overtime in San Francisco. The momentum and roundness are with the visitors, who will divide the season series, win the NFC West and take first place to close their great year before a Super Bowl race. Selection: 49ers win 27-20.

Direct Prediction: The NFL made the easy call to flex this confrontation in the "Sunday Night Football,quot; window and complete it as the last game of the regular season of the year. The scenario is simple: this is the NFC West championship game, and although the winner will get one of the first three seeds in the playoffs (potentially the general seed No. 1 and / or a first-round goodbye), the loser You will be forced to go on the road for the wild card round. Both teams are beaten, but the more recent Seahawks' injuries (that is, those of Chris Carson and Duane Brown) are particularly shocking. San Francisco will avenge its defeat of Week 10 against Seattle and secure the home advantage in the NFC playoffs. Selection: 49ers 30, Seahawks 20.

What channel is Sunday Night Football on?

TV channel (national) : NBC

: NBC TV channel (San Francisco) : KNTV

: KNTV TV channel (Seattle) : KING

As has been the case for all "Sunday Night Football,quot; games on NBC this season, Al Michaels will call the 49ers vs. Seahawks action by play, and Cris Collinsworth will provide analysis. Michele Tafoya will report from the barrier, and NFL rules analyst Terry McAulay will explain the sanctions and other arbitration decisions throughout the game.

For those who can't see 49ers vs. Seahawks on television and want to find the game on the radio, the San Francisco call can be heard on Sirius channel 81 and XM channel 225, and the Seattle call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and channel XM 226.

