Who is in the 2020 NFL playoffs? Final classification, support, confrontations for AFC and NFC

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Only two playoff positions for 2020, one in the AFC and one in the NFC, were open for the take when the last week of the regular NFL season arrived. They were caught by the Titans and the Eagles hours before the 49ers beat the Seahawks in "Sunday Night Football,quot; in an incredible way to secure the NFC West and complete the NFL playoff group for 2020.

The final ranking of the playoffs based on the results of Week 17 also brings a surprising postseason showdown in the AFC. The Patriots were upset by the Dolphins to close the regular season, and that defeat, along with the Chiefs' victory over the Chargers, left New England in third place, out of position for a first-round goodbye. Now the Patriots have to play the wild card weekend, when they will host the Titans.

Speaking of teams entering the playoffs in an unfavorable position, since the Saints are stuck in seed No. 3 despite their 13-3 record, the Vikings will have to play their wild card game in New Orleans.

Below is the full set of NFL playoffs for 2020, plus a quick overview of wild card clashes.

Although planting in the NFC was not resolved until the 49ers beat the Seahawks on Sunday night to close the regular season, the field of 12 playoff teams was determined at the beginning of week 17, when the Eagles secured the Last place in the playoffs.

With their victory over the Texans in Week 17, the Titans won sixth and final place in the AFC playoffs over the Steelers and Raiders, who lost to close the season.

Below is the full NFL playoff field for 2020.

AFC classification

SeedEquipmentRecord
one)Baltimore crows14-2
two)Kansas City Chiefs12-4
3)New England Patriots12-4
4)Houston Texans10-6
5)Buffalo Bills10-6
6)Tennessee Titans9-7

Removed: Steelers (8-8), Raiders (7-9), Colts (7-7); Jets (7-9); Broncos (7-9); Brown (6-10); Jaguars (6-10); Chargers (5-11); Dolphins (5-11); Bengals (2-14)

NFC classification

SeedEquipmentRecord
one)San Francisco 49ers13-3
two)Green Bay Packers13-3
3)New Orleans Saints13-3
4)Philadelphia Eagles9-7
5)Seattle Seahawks11-5
6)Minnesota Vikings10-6

Removed: Rams (9-7); Jeans (8-8); Bears (8-8); Buccaneers (7-9); Falcons (7-9); Cardinals (5-10-1); Panthers (5-11); Giants (4-12); Lions (3-12-1); Redskins (3-13)

AFC playoff clashes

1. Baltimore Ravens (first round goodbye)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (first round goodbye)

3. New England Patriots vs. 6. Tennessee Titans

The defeat of New England against Miami in Week 17, along with the victory of Kansas City over Los Angeles, left the Patriots out of the comfort of a first-round goodbye in the AFC playoffs. They will play their wild card game at home against the Titans, who sneaked into the playoffs with their Week 17 victory over the Texans.

4. Houston Texans vs. 5. Buffalo Bills

Houston was locked in this seed even before it took the field against Tennessee in Week 17, and Buffalo has been locked in No. 5 since Week 16. This should be a wildly contested wild card game in Houston, with Deshaun Watson facing the stingy defense of the Bills.

NFC Playoff clashes

1. San Francisco 49ers (first round goodbye)

2. Green Bay Packers (goodbye first round)

3. New Orleans Saints vs. 6. Minnesota Vikings

The Saints had the opportunity to get first place and / or a first-round goodbye in the playoffs that entered Week 17, but even though they took care of their own affairs against the Panthers, the victories of the 49ers and Packers prevented a New Orleans jump. Now the Vikings will have to play their wild card game in the Superdome.

4. Philadelphia Eagles vs. 5. Seattle Seahawks

This will be a clash of two relentless teams led by MVP quarterbacks, a formula for a wild card game dandy even though the Eagles made it to the playoffs with their Week 17 victory over the Giants. Despite all the injuries Philadelphia has faced this season, its playoff visitor also has little staff in key positions.

