When do the NFL playoffs begin in 2020? Date, time, TV schedule and updated AFC, NFC playoff image

The start of the NFL playoffs this year is scheduled with the start of the new year. With the regular 2019 season scheduled to end on December 29, the first football weekend of 2020 will be the wild card round of the playoffs.

Over the course of three weeks, the 12-team playoff field will be reduced to two Super Bowl 54 participants. Although the Patriots, defending champions, are sitting pretty well in the image of the NFL playoffs and still pushing for a possible Goodbye first-round in the AFC, in many minds, have been replaced by the Ravens best ranked as the favorites to reach the big game. in Miami.

As for the NFC, good luck to predict the team that will represent the conference in this season's Super Bowl. The Seahawks and 49ers have taken turns to take first place, and although the Packers are at stake for first place and a first-round goodbye, they don't even have their division closed. The Vikings are contenders, as are the leading NFC East Cowboys despite their .500 record.

Below is everything you need to know about the NFL playoffs in 2020, including a complete television show for each round, how the league's postseason format works and an updated picture of the playoffs.

When do the NFL playoffs begin in 2020?

Wild card games: January 4 and 5

January 4 and 5 Division Games: January 11-12

January 11-12 Conference Championships: January 18

January 18 Super Bowl 54: February 2

Eight of the 12 teams that reach the NFL playoffs get only one week to prepare for their first postseason games. And the teams scheduled to play their wild card games on Saturday, January 4 will technically not even have a full week.

The first two NFL playoff games in 2020 will take place that Saturday. The other two wild card games will continue on Sunday, January 5. Including those games, the complete TV schedule for each round of the NFL playoffs is shown below.

NFL playoffs television schedule

Saturday, January 4: wild card round

Local team Away team Start time television channel TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Sunday, January 5: wild card round

Local team Away team Start time television channel TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Saturday, January 11: divisional round

Local team Away team Start time television channel TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Sunday, January 12: divisional round

Local team Away team Start time television channel TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Sunday, January 19: AFC / NFC championship games

Local team Away team Start time television channel AFC TBD AFC TBD 3:05 p.m. ET CBS NFC TBD NFC TBD 6:40 p.m. ET Fox

Sunday February 2: Super Bowl 54

Local team Away team Start time television channel AFC Champion NFC Champion 6:30 pm. ET Fox

How do the NFL playoffs work?

Although its selection process is not perfect, the NFL possibly uses the best playoff format in all major American sports. A total of 12 teams, four division champions and two wild cards from each conference, make the NFL postseason every year, giving everyone in the top third of the league's ranking a chance to win the Super Bowl.

The sowing works as follows: 1. the division champion with the best record; 2. the division champion with the second best record; 3. the division champion with the third best record; 4. the champion of the division with the fourth best record; 5. the wild card team with the best record; 6. The wild card club with the second best record.

The team with the highest seed gets the home advantage in every playoff game from the wild card round to the AFC and NFC championship games.

Below are the NFL playoff procedures for the NFL playoff field.

To break a tie in the division standings:

(Between two teams)

Face to face (the best percentage of win-lost draw in games between clubs). The best percentage of win-lost draw in games played within the division. Best percentage of win-lost draw in common games. Best percentage of win-lost draw in games played within the conference. Victory Force Strength of the schedule. Better combined ranking among the conference teams in scored points and allowed points. Best combined ranking among all teams in scored points and allowed points. The best net points in common games. The best net points in all games. The best net touchdowns in all games. Coin Throw

(Between three or more teams)

Face to face (best percentage of win-lost draw in games between clubs). The best percentage of win-lost draw in games played within the division. Best percentage of win-lost draw in common games. Best percentage of win-lost draw in games played within the conference. Victory Force Strength of the schedule. Better combined ranking among the conference teams in scored points and allowed points. Best combined ranking among all teams in scored points and allowed points. The best net points in common games. The best net points in all games. The best net touchdowns in all games. Coin Throw

To break a tie in the wild card classification:

(Between two teams)

Face to face, if applicable. Best percentage of win-lost draw in games played within the conference. Best percentage of win-lost draw in common games, minimum of four. Victory Force Strength of the schedule. Better combined ranking among the conference teams in scored points and allowed points. Best combined ranking among all teams in scored points and allowed points. The best net points in conference games. The best net points in all games. The best net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss.

(Between three or more teams)

Apply the division tiebreaker to eliminate all clubs, except the best ranked, in each division before continuing with step 2. The original distribution within a division when applying the division tiebreaker remains the same for all subsequent applications of the procedure that are necessary to identify the two wild card participants. Head to head sweep. (Applicable only if one club has defeated each other or if one club has lost each other). Best percentage of win-lost draw in games played within the conference. Best percentage of win-lost draw in common games, minimum of four. Victory Force Strength of the schedule. Better combined ranking among the conference teams in scored points and allowed points. Best combined ranking among all teams in scored points and allowed points. The best net points in conference games. The best net points in all games. The best net touchdowns in all games. Coin Throw

Photo of the NFL 2020 playoffs

Seed Equipment Record Insured one) Baltimore crows 13-2 No. 1 seed; division; playoff bunk two) New England Patriots 12-3 Division; playoff bunk 3) Kansas City Chiefs 11-4 Division; playoff bunk 4) Houston Texans 10-5 Division; playoff bunk 5) Buffalo Bills 10-5 No. 5 seed; playoff bunk 6) Tennessee Titans 8-7 –

On the hunt: Steelers (8-7), Raiders (7-8)

Seed Equipment Record Insured one) San Francisco 49ers 12-3 Playoff berth two) New Orleans Saints 12-3 Division; playoff bunk 3) Green Bay Packers 11-3 Playoff berth 4) Philadelphia Eagles 8-7 – 5) Seattle Seahawks 11-4 Playoff berth 6) Minnesota Vikings 10-4 Playoff berth

On the hunt: cowboys (7-8)