What television channel is the United States vs. Russia? Time, game time World Juniors 2020

Group B in the Junior IIHF 2020 World Championship has become quite interesting. All teams, the United States, Germany, Canada, Russia and the Czech Republic, have a 1-1-0 record after two games played. So basically, every game from now on is a must-win.

On Sunday, the two best teams of the "Death Group,quot; meet for a showdown in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The US team UU., Who continued his defeat against the Canadians on the opening day with a 6-3 victory over the Germans on Friday, will face Russia. On Saturday, the Russians entered the victory column with a 6-0 beating over Canada; the Czechs bothered them two days before.

WJC: full US team calendar UU., Results | Live results, television schedule for Friday

Long Island, New York, and Ottawa Senators Shane Pinto leads the tournament with six points (three goals, three assists). Another boy from the state of New York, Trevor Zegras, a native of Bedford and was the first round selection of the Anaheim Ducks last June, sits at the top of the assists ranking with five.

This is what the United States and Russia look like in the Ostravar Arena in the Czech Republic on Sunday:

How to see the United States vs. Russia

TV channel (USA): NHL network

NHL network TV channel (Canada): TSN 4/5

TSN 4/5 Live Streaming (Canada): TSN Live

In the United States, Stephen Nelson will provide the game by game on NHL Network and will join analyst Dave Starman and journalist Jill Savage.

United States vs. Russia: When does the disc fall?

Date: Sunday, December 29

Sunday, December 29 Time: 1 pm. ET

WORLD JUNIOR: Team by team guide | 20 players to watch | Five stories

Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship

SUNDAY, DEC. 29 Kazakhstan vs. Finland 9 a.m. TSN 3/4/5, NHLN United States vs. Russia 1 pm. TSN 4/5, NHLN MONDAY, DEC. 30 Kazakhstan vs. Sweden 9 a.m. TSN3 Germany vs. Canada 9 a.m. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN Slovakia vs. Switzerland 1 pm. TSN 1/3 United States vs. Czech Republic 1 pm. TSN 4/5, NHLN TUESDAY, DEC. 31 Sweden vs. Slovakia 9 a.m. TSN 1/3, NHLN Russia vs. Germany 9 a.m. TSN 4/5 Finland vs. Switzerland 1 pm. TSN3 Canada vs. Czech Republic 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN THURSDAY JAN. two Quarter finals 6:30 a.m. TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 11:30 am TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4 Semifinal 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Semifinal 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN SUNDAY JAN. 5 5 Bronze medal game 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Gold medal game 1 pm. TSN, NHLN

(All Eastern Times)