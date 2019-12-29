What television channel is the United States vs. Russia? Time, game time World Juniors 2020

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Group B in the Junior IIHF 2020 World Championship has become quite interesting. All teams, the United States, Germany, Canada, Russia and the Czech Republic, have a 1-1-0 record after two games played. So basically, every game from now on is a must-win.

On Sunday, the two best teams of the "Death Group,quot; meet for a showdown in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The US team UU., Who continued his defeat against the Canadians on the opening day with a 6-3 victory over the Germans on Friday, will face Russia. On Saturday, the Russians entered the victory column with a 6-0 beating over Canada; the Czechs bothered them two days before.

WJC: full US team calendar UU., Results | Live results, television schedule for Friday

Long Island, New York, and Ottawa Senators Shane Pinto leads the tournament with six points (three goals, three assists). Another boy from the state of New York, Trevor Zegras, a native of Bedford and was the first round selection of the Anaheim Ducks last June, sits at the top of the assists ranking with five.

This is what the United States and Russia look like in the Ostravar Arena in the Czech Republic on Sunday:

How to see the United States vs. Russia

  • TV channel (USA): NHL network
  • TV channel (Canada): TSN 4/5
  • Live Streaming (Canada): TSN Live

In the United States, Stephen Nelson will provide the game by game on NHL Network and will join analyst Dave Starman and journalist Jill Savage.

United States vs. Russia: When does the disc fall?

  • Date: Sunday, December 29
  • Time: 1 pm. ET

WORLD JUNIOR: Team by team guide | 20 players to watch | Five stories

Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship

SUNDAY, DEC. 29
Kazakhstan vs. Finland9 a.m.TSN 3/4/5, NHLN
United States vs. Russia1 pm.TSN 4/5, NHLN
MONDAY, DEC. 30
Kazakhstan vs. Sweden9 a.m.TSN3
Germany vs. Canada9 a.m.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Switzerland1 pm.TSN 1/3
United States vs. Czech Republic1 pm.TSN 4/5, NHLN
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Sweden vs. Slovakia9 a.m.TSN 1/3, NHLN
Russia vs. Germany9 a.m.TSN 4/5
Finland vs. Switzerland1 pm.TSN3
Canada vs. Czech Republic1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
THURSDAY JAN. two
Quarter finals6:30 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarter finals9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarter finals11:30 amTSN, NHLN
Quarter finals2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4
Semifinal9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Semifinal1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY JAN. 5 5
Bronze medal game9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Gold medal game1 pm.TSN, NHLN

(All Eastern Times)

