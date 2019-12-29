What channel is Titans vs. today? Texans? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

Texans seek to ruin the chances of the Titans playoffs when the two teams meet in week 17 on Sunday.

Houston (10-5) has already secured the AFC South, but is only one game from Kansas City for the 3-seed in the AFC postseason image. Meanwhile, Tennessee (8-7) currently occupies the last place of wild card in the AFC by virtue of a tie-break with Pittsburgh. A victory on Saturday would hit the Titans ticket for the postseason.

MORE: Look at Titans vs. Texans live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been listed as questionable for Sunday's clash with a back injury. Watson has been excellent for Houston this season, pitching for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He is also dazzled by his quick attack, as he won 413 yards on the ground and ran in seven other touchdowns.

The Titans saw a resurgence midway through the season after quarterback Marcus Mariota was elected in favor of Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee won six of its next seven games, but has since cooled down after losing its last two games. Houston and Tennessee met recently in Week 15, in which the Texans won a 24-21 victory at Nashville.

A victory of the Titans would almost guarantee a confrontation with the Chiefs in the wild card round at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Houston would host the Bills in the other AFC wild card game.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the Titans vs. game. Texans on Sunday, including the start time, television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.

MORE: NFL Clinoff Scenarios for Week 17

What channel is Titans vs. today? Texans?

The game Titans vs. Texans will be shown on CBS to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Nashville and Houston, you can find the game broadcast on its affiliated CBS station. Jim Nantz will call the Titans against the Texans action by play, and Tony Romo will provide analysis.

You can also stream live Titans vs. Texans signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

MORE: NFL TV coverage map for week 17

Titans vs. Texans: What time is the initial service?

Date: Sunday, December 29

Sunday, December 29 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The game Titans vs. Texans starts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.

Houston is heading to Sunday's game after winning four of its last five games, while Tennessee has lost two straight games.

NFL Calendar Week 17

You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.

Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.

Sunday, December 29

Game Time Channel Jets vs. Bills 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV Browns vs. Bengals 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Packers against lions 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Chargers against bosses 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV Bears against Vikings 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Dolphins vs. Patriots 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV Falcons vs. Buccaneers 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Saints vs. Panthers 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Redskins vs Jeans 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Raiders vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Cardinals against rams 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Eagles against giants 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Ponies against jaguars 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Steelers vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Titans against Texans 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV 49ers vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET NBC, fuboTV

Titans calendar 2019

Week Date Adversary Start time TV Week 1 September 8th in Browns 1 pm. ET CBS Week 2 September 15 vs. foals 1 pm. ET CBS Week 3 September 19 (TNF) in Jaguars 8:20 p.m. ET NFL Network Week 4 September 29th in Falcons 1 pm. ET CBS Week 5 October 6 vs. bills 1 pm. ET CBS Week 6 October 13 in Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Week 7 October 20 vs. chargers 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Week 8 October 27th vs. Buccaneers 1 pm. ET Fox Week 9 November 3 in panthers 1 pm. ET CBS Week 10 November 10 vs. bosses 1 pm. ET CBS Week 11 GOODBYE – – – Week 12 November 24 vs. jaguars 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Week 13 December 1st in the foals 1 pm. ET CBS Week 14 December 8 in Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Week 15 December 15 against blue jeans 1 pm. ET CBS Week 16 December 22th vs. Saints 1 pm. ET Fox Week 17 December 29 in jeans 1 pm. ET CBS

Blue jeans calendar 2019