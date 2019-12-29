What channel is Titans vs. today? Texans? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

Texans seek to ruin the chances of the Titans playoffs when the two teams meet in week 17 on Sunday.

Houston (10-5) has already secured the AFC South, but is only one game from Kansas City for the 3-seed in the AFC postseason image. Meanwhile, Tennessee (8-7) currently occupies the last place of wild card in the AFC by virtue of a tie-break with Pittsburgh. A victory on Saturday would hit the Titans ticket for the postseason.

MORE: Look at Titans vs. Texans live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been listed as questionable for Sunday's clash with a back injury. Watson has been excellent for Houston this season, pitching for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He is also dazzled by his quick attack, as he won 413 yards on the ground and ran in seven other touchdowns.

The Titans saw a resurgence midway through the season after quarterback Marcus Mariota was elected in favor of Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee won six of its next seven games, but has since cooled down after losing its last two games. Houston and Tennessee met recently in Week 15, in which the Texans won a 24-21 victory at Nashville.

A victory of the Titans would almost guarantee a confrontation with the Chiefs in the wild card round at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Houston would host the Bills in the other AFC wild card game.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the Titans vs. game. Texans on Sunday, including the start time, television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.

MORE: NFL Clinoff Scenarios for Week 17

What channel is Titans vs. today? Texans?

The game Titans vs. Texans will be shown on CBS to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Nashville and Houston, you can find the game broadcast on its affiliated CBS station. Jim Nantz will call the Titans against the Texans action by play, and Tony Romo will provide analysis.

You can also stream live Titans vs. Texans signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

MORE: NFL TV coverage map for week 17

Titans vs. Texans: What time is the initial service?

  • Date: Sunday, December 29
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The game Titans vs. Texans starts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.

Houston is heading to Sunday's game after winning four of its last five games, while Tennessee has lost two straight games.

NFL Calendar Week 17

You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.

Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.

Sunday, December 29

GameTimeChannel
Jets vs. Bills1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Browns vs. Bengals1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Packers against lions1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Chargers against bosses1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Bears against Vikings1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Dolphins vs. Patriots1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Falcons vs. Buccaneers1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Saints vs. Panthers1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Redskins vs Jeans4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Raiders vs. Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Cardinals against rams4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Eagles against giants4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Ponies against jaguars4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Steelers vs. Ravens4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Titans against Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
49ers vs. Seahawks8:20 p.m. ETNBC, fuboTV

Titans calendar 2019

WeekDateAdversaryStart timeTV
Week 1September 8thin Browns1 pm. ETCBS
Week 2September 15vs. foals1 pm. ETCBS
Week 3September 19 (TNF)in Jaguars8:20 p.m. ETNFL Network
Week 4September 29thin Falcons1 pm. ETCBS
Week 5October 6vs. bills1 pm. ETCBS
Week 6October 13in Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Week 7October 20vs. chargers4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Week 8October 27thvs. Buccaneers1 pm. ETFox
Week 9November 3in panthers1 pm. ETCBS
Week 10November 10vs. bosses1 pm. ETCBS
Week 11GOODBYE
Week 12November 24vs. jaguars4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Week 13December 1stin the foals1 pm. ETCBS
Week 14December 8in Raiders4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Week 15December 15against blue jeans1 pm. ETCBS
Week 16December 22thvs. Saints1 pm. ETFox
Week 17December 29in jeans1 pm. ETCBS

Blue jeans calendar 2019

WeekDateAdversaryStart timeTV
Week 1September 9 (Monday)in the saints7:10 p.m. ETESPN
Weel 2September 15vs. jaguars1 pm. ETCBS
Week 3September 22in the chargers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Week 4September 29thvs. panthers1 pm. ETFOX
Week 5October 6vs. hawks1 pm. ETFOX
Week 6October 13in bosses1 pm. ETCBS
Week 7October 20in the foals1 pm. ETCBS
Week 8October 27thagainst assailants1 pm. ETCBS
Week 9November 3in Jaguars (London)9:30 a.m. ETNFLN
Week 10GOODBYE
Week 11November 17in the crows1 pm. ETCBS
Week 12November 21 (Thursday)vs. foals8:20 p.m. ETFOX
Week 13December 1stvs. Patriots8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 14December 8vs. Broncos1 pm. ETCBS
Week 15December 15in the titans1 pm. ETCBS
Week 16December 21in Buccaneers1 pm. ETNFLN
Week 17December 29against titans1 pm. ETCBS

