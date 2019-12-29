What channel is Steelers vs. Ravens today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

The Steelers will try to keep their hopes of playoffs alive while traveling to Baltimore to face the Ravens in week 17 on Sunday.

Pittsburgh (8-7) needs a victory and a little help on Sunday to get the last AFC wild card spot. Tennessee currently has the tiebreaker over Pittsburgh based on the strength of the victory, so the Steelers need a victory and a defeat of the Titans to secure a place in the postseason.

Baltimore (13-2) has already blocked first place in the image of the AFC playoffs, so the team rests with quarterback Lamar Jackson, runner Mark Ingram, deep Earl Thomas III, offensive lineman Marshal Yanda and defensive end Brandon Williams in preparation for the playoffs. Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III will start as quarterback for the Ravens.

The Steelers recently placed Field Marshal Mason Rudolph in the injured reserve, so Devlin Hodges will start with Pittsburgh. Former Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch will serve as a backup for the Steelers on Sunday.

Baltimore puts its 11 consecutive winning streak into play while trying to rebound its division rival from the playoff dispute.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. game. Ravens on Sunday, including the start time, television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.

What channel is Steelers vs. Ravens today?

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS TV Channel (Pittsburgh): KDKA-TV

KDKA-TV TV Channel (Baltimore): WJZ-TV

The game Steelers vs. Ravens will be shown on CBS to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Pittsburgh and Baltimore, you can find the game broadcast on its affiliated CBS station. Ian Eagle will call the Steelers vs. Ravens action by play, and Dan Fouts will provide analysis.

You can also stream live vs. Steelers vs. Ravens registering on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Steelers vs. Ravens: What time is the initial serve?

Date: Sunday, December 29

Sunday, December 29 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The game Steelers vs. Ravens starts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.

NFL Calendar Week 17

Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.

Sunday, December 29

Game Time Channel Jets vs. Bills 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV Browns vs. Bengals 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Packers against lions 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Chargers against bosses 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV Bears against Vikings 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Dolphins vs. Patriots 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV Falcons vs. Buccaneers 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Saints vs. Panthers 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Redskins vs Jeans 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Raiders vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Cardinals against rams 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Eagles against giants 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Ponies against jaguars 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Steelers vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Titans against Texans 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV 49ers vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET NBC, fuboTV

