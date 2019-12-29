What channel is Steelers vs. Ravens today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

The Steelers will try to keep their hopes of playoffs alive while traveling to Baltimore to face the Ravens in week 17 on Sunday.
Pittsburgh (8-7) needs a victory and a little help on Sunday to get the last AFC wild card spot. Tennessee currently has the tiebreaker over Pittsburgh based on the strength of the victory, so the Steelers need a victory and a defeat of the Titans to secure a place in the postseason.
Baltimore (13-2) has already blocked first place in the image of the AFC playoffs, so the team rests with quarterback Lamar Jackson, runner Mark Ingram, deep Earl Thomas III, offensive lineman Marshal Yanda and defensive end Brandon Williams in preparation for the playoffs. Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III will start as quarterback for the Ravens.
The Steelers recently placed Field Marshal Mason Rudolph in the injured reserve, so Devlin Hodges will start with Pittsburgh. Former Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch will serve as a backup for the Steelers on Sunday.
Baltimore puts its 11 consecutive winning streak into play while trying to rebound its division rival from the playoff dispute.
Here is everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. game. Ravens on Sunday, including the start time, television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.
What channel is Steelers vs. Ravens today?
- TV channel (national): CBS
- TV Channel (Pittsburgh): KDKA-TV
- TV Channel (Baltimore): WJZ-TV
The game Steelers vs. Ravens will be shown on CBS to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Pittsburgh and Baltimore, you can find the game broadcast on its affiliated CBS station. Ian Eagle will call the Steelers vs. Ravens action by play, and Dan Fouts will provide analysis.
Steelers vs. Ravens: What time is the initial serve?
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
The game Steelers vs. Ravens starts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.
NFL Calendar Week 17
Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.
Sunday, December 29
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Jets vs. Bills
|1 pm. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Browns vs. Bengals
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Packers against lions
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Chargers against bosses
|1 pm. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Bears against Vikings
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Dolphins vs. Patriots
|1 pm. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Falcons vs. Buccaneers
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Saints vs. Panthers
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Redskins vs Jeans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Raiders vs. Broncos
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Cardinals against rams
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Eagles against giants
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Ponies against jaguars
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Steelers vs. Ravens
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Titans against Texans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|49ers vs. Seahawks
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC, fuboTV
Calendar of the Steelers 2019
|Week
|Date
|Adversary
|Start time
|TV
|Week 1
|September 8th
|in Patriots
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 2
|September 15
|vs. Seahawks
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 3
|September 22
|to 49ers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Week 4
|September 30 (Monday)
|vs Bengals
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Week 5
|October 6
|vs. Crows
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 6
|October 13
|in the chargers
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 7
|GOODBYE
|–
|–
|–
|Week 8
|October 28 (Monday)
|against dolphins
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Week 9
|November 3
|vs. foals
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 10
|November 10
|vs Rams
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Week 11
|November 14 (Thursday)
|in Browns
|8:20 p.m. ET
|Fox / NFLN
|Week 12
|November 24
|in Bengals
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 13
|December 1st
|in front of the browns
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 14
|December 8
|in the cardinals
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Week 15
|December 15
|vs. bills
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 16
|December 22th
|in jets
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 17
|December 29
|in the crows
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
Ravens calendar 2019
|Week
|Date
|Adversary
|Start time
|TV
|Week 1
|September 8th
|in the dolphins
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Weel 2
|September 15
|vs. cardinals
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 3
|September 22
|in bosses
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 4
|September 29th
|in front of the browns
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 5
|October 6
|in Steelers
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 6
|October 13
|vs Bengals
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 7
|October 20
|in Seahawks
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Week 8
|GOODBYE
|Week 9
|November 3
|vs. Patriots
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 10
|November 10
|in Bengals
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 11
|November 17
|against blue jeans
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 12
|November 25 (Monday)
|in Rams
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Week 13
|December 1st
|vs. 49ers
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 14
|December 8
|in accounts
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 15
|December 12 (Thursday)
|vs. jets
|8:20 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Week 16
|December 22th
|in Browns
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 17
|December 29
|vs. Steelers
|1 pm. ET
|CBS