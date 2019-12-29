What channel is Steelers vs. Ravens today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The Steelers will try to keep their hopes of playoffs alive while traveling to Baltimore to face the Ravens in week 17 on Sunday.

Pittsburgh (8-7) needs a victory and a little help on Sunday to get the last AFC wild card spot. Tennessee currently has the tiebreaker over Pittsburgh based on the strength of the victory, so the Steelers need a victory and a defeat of the Titans to secure a place in the postseason.

Baltimore (13-2) has already blocked first place in the image of the AFC playoffs, so the team rests with quarterback Lamar Jackson, runner Mark Ingram, deep Earl Thomas III, offensive lineman Marshal Yanda and defensive end Brandon Williams in preparation for the playoffs. Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III will start as quarterback for the Ravens.

The Steelers recently placed Field Marshal Mason Rudolph in the injured reserve, so Devlin Hodges will start with Pittsburgh. Former Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch will serve as a backup for the Steelers on Sunday.

Baltimore puts its 11 consecutive winning streak into play while trying to rebound its division rival from the playoff dispute.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. game. Ravens on Sunday, including the start time, television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.

What channel is Steelers vs. Ravens today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV Channel (Pittsburgh): KDKA-TV
  • TV Channel (Baltimore): WJZ-TV
The game Steelers vs. Ravens will be shown on CBS to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Pittsburgh and Baltimore, you can find the game broadcast on its affiliated CBS station. Ian Eagle will call the Steelers vs. Ravens action by play, and Dan Fouts will provide analysis.

You can also stream live vs. Steelers vs. Ravens registering on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Steelers vs. Ravens: What time is the initial serve?

  • Date: Sunday, December 29
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The game Steelers vs. Ravens starts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.

NFL Calendar Week 17

Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.

Sunday, December 29

GameTimeChannel
Jets vs. Bills1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Browns vs. Bengals1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Packers against lions1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Chargers against bosses1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Bears against Vikings1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Dolphins vs. Patriots1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Falcons vs. Buccaneers1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Saints vs. Panthers1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Redskins vs Jeans4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Raiders vs. Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Cardinals against rams4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Eagles against giants4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Ponies against jaguars4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Steelers vs. Ravens4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Titans against Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
49ers vs. Seahawks8:20 p.m. ETNBC, fuboTV

Calendar of the Steelers 2019

WeekDateAdversaryStart timeTV
Week 1September 8thin Patriots8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 2September 15vs. Seahawks1 pm. ETFox
Week 3September 22to 49ers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Week 4September 30 (Monday)vs Bengals8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 5October 6vs. Crows1 pm. ETCBS
Week 6October 13in the chargers8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 7GOODBYE
Week 8October 28 (Monday)against dolphins8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 9November 3vs. foals1 pm. ETCBS
Week 10November 10vs Rams4:25 p.m. ETFox
Week 11November 14 (Thursday)in Browns8:20 p.m. ETFox / NFLN
Week 12November 24in Bengals1 pm. ETCBS
Week 13December 1stin front of the browns1 pm. ETCBS
Week 14December 8in the cardinals4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Week 15December 15vs. bills8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 16December 22thin jets1 pm. ETCBS
Week 17December 29in the crows1 pm. ETCBS

Ravens calendar 2019

WeekDateAdversaryStart timeTV
Week 1September 8thin the dolphins1 pm. ETCBS
Weel 2September 15vs. cardinals1 pm. ETFOX
Week 3September 22in bosses1 pm. ETCBS
Week 4September 29thin front of the browns1 pm. ETCBS
Week 5October 6in Steelers1 pm. ETCBS
Week 6October 13vs Bengals1 pm. ETCBS
Week 7October 20in Seahawks4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Week 8GOODBYE
Week 9November 3vs. Patriots8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 10November 10in Bengals1 pm. ETCBS
Week 11November 17against blue jeans1 pm. ETCBS
Week 12November 25 (Monday)in Rams8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 13December 1stvs. 49ers1 pm. ETFOX
Week 14December 8in accounts1 pm. ETCBS
Week 15December 12 (Thursday)vs. jets8:20 p.m. ETFOX
Week 16December 22thin Browns1 pm. ETCBS
Week 17December 29vs. Steelers1 pm. ETCBS

