What channel is Patriots vs. Dolphins today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The Patriots will try to secure a top spot in the AFC playoff group while receiving the Dolphins in Week 17 on Sunday

New England (12-3) has already secured the AFC East and will now try to defend itself from Kansas City for 2-seed in the AFC. If the Patriots and Chiefs are tied after Sunday's games, Kansas City says goodbye to the first round under the head-to-head tiebreaker. While the humble Dolphins may not face a great challenge, the Patriots are only 4-3 in their last seven games and have sometimes been vulnerable.

Miami (4-11) started the season with an abysmal record of 0-7, but seemed to have turned a corner in recent months. The Dolphins are 4-4 in their last eight games with victories over the Eagles, Bengals, Jets and Colts. Freshman coach and former Patriots assistant Brian Flores has Miami in the right direction as the season comes to an end.

If the Patriots miss a first-round goodbye, they will play the wild card weekend for the first time since January 10, 2010, when they lost to the Ravens 33-14 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Here you will find everything you need to know to watch the Patriots vs. match. Dolphins on Sunday, including the start time, television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.

What channel is Patriots vs. Dolphins today?

The game Patriots vs. Dolphins will be shown on CBS to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Boston and Miami, you can find the game broadcast on its affiliated CBS station. Greg Gumbel will call the Patriots vs. Dolphins action per play, and Trent Green will provide analysis.

You can also stream Patriots vs. live. Dolphins registering on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Patriots vs. Dolphins: What time is the initial service?

  • Date: Sunday, December 29
  • Time: 1 pm. ET

The game Patriots vs. Delphins starts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.

New England is heading to Sunday's game with a 4-3 record in its last seven games, while Miami 4-4 in its last eight.

NFL Calendar Week 17

You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.

Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.

Sunday, December 29

GameTimeChannel
Jets vs. Bills1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Browns vs. Bengals1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Packers against lions1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Chargers against bosses1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Bears against Vikings1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Dolphins vs. Patriots1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Falcons vs. Buccaneers1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Saints vs. Panthers1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Redskins vs Jeans4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Raiders vs. Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Cardinals against rams4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Eagles against giants4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Ponies against jaguars4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Steelers vs. Ravens4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Titans against Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
49ers vs. Seahawks8:20 p.m. ETNBC, fuboTV

Patriots calendar 2019

WeekDateAdversaryStart timeTV
Week 1September 8thvs. Steelers8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 2September 15in the dolphins1 pm. ETCBS
Week 3September 22vs. jets1 pm. ETCBS
Week 4September 29thin accounts1 pm. ETCBS
Week 5October 6in redskins1 pm. ETCBS
Week 6October 10 (Thursday)against giants8:20 p.m. ETFox
Week 7October 21 (Monday)in jets8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 8October 27thin front of the browns4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Week 9November 3in the crows8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 10GOODBYE
Week 11November 17in Eagles4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Week 12November 24vs jeans4:25 p.m. ETFox
Week 13December 1stin jeans8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 14December 8vs. bosses4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Week 15December 15in Bengals1 pm. ETCBS
Week 16December 21vs. bills4:30 pm. ETNFLN
Week 17December 29against dolphins1 pm. ETCBS

Dolphin Calendar 2019

WeekDateAdversaryStart timeTV
Week 1September 8thvs. Crows1 pm. ETCBS
Week 2September 15vs. Patriots1 pm. ETCBS
Week 3September 22in jeans1 pm. ETFOX
Week 4September 29thvs. chargers1 pm. ETCBS
Week 5GOODBYE
Week 6October 13vs. Red Skins1 pm. ETFOX
Week 7October 20in accounts1 pm. ETCBS
Week 8October 28 (Monday)in Steelers8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 9November 3vs. jets1 pm. ETCBS
Week 10November 10in the foals4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Week 11November 17vs. bills1 pm. ETCBS
Week 12November 24in Browns1 pm. ETCBS
Week 13December 1stvs. Eagles1 pm. ETFOX
Week 14December 8in jets1 pm. ETCBS
Week 15December 15in giants1 pm. ETCBS
Week 16December 22thvs Bengals1 pm. ETCBS
Week 17December 29in Patriots1 pm. ETCBS

