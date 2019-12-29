What channel is Patriots vs. Dolphins today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

The Patriots will try to secure a top spot in the AFC playoff group while receiving the Dolphins in Week 17 on Sunday
New England (12-3) has already secured the AFC East and will now try to defend itself from Kansas City for 2-seed in the AFC. If the Patriots and Chiefs are tied after Sunday's games, Kansas City says goodbye to the first round under the head-to-head tiebreaker. While the humble Dolphins may not face a great challenge, the Patriots are only 4-3 in their last seven games and have sometimes been vulnerable.
Miami (4-11) started the season with an abysmal record of 0-7, but seemed to have turned a corner in recent months. The Dolphins are 4-4 in their last eight games with victories over the Eagles, Bengals, Jets and Colts. Freshman coach and former Patriots assistant Brian Flores has Miami in the right direction as the season comes to an end.
If the Patriots miss a first-round goodbye, they will play the wild card weekend for the first time since January 10, 2010, when they lost to the Ravens 33-14 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Here you will find everything you need to know to watch the Patriots vs. match. Dolphins on Sunday, including the start time, television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.
What channel is Patriots vs. Dolphins today?
The game Patriots vs. Dolphins will be shown on CBS to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Boston and Miami, you can find the game broadcast on its affiliated CBS station. Greg Gumbel will call the Patriots vs. Dolphins action per play, and Trent Green will provide analysis.
You can also stream Patriots vs. live. Dolphins registering on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
Patriots vs. Dolphins: What time is the initial service?
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 1 pm. ET
The game Patriots vs. Delphins starts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.
New England is heading to Sunday's game with a 4-3 record in its last seven games, while Miami 4-4 in its last eight.
NFL Calendar Week 17
You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.
Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.
Sunday, December 29
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Jets vs. Bills
|1 pm. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Browns vs. Bengals
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Packers against lions
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Chargers against bosses
|1 pm. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Bears against Vikings
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Dolphins vs. Patriots
|1 pm. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Falcons vs. Buccaneers
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Saints vs. Panthers
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Redskins vs Jeans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Raiders vs. Broncos
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Cardinals against rams
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Eagles against giants
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Ponies against jaguars
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Steelers vs. Ravens
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Titans against Texans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|49ers vs. Seahawks
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC, fuboTV
Patriots calendar 2019
|Week
|Date
|Adversary
|Start time
|TV
|Week 1
|September 8th
|vs. Steelers
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 2
|September 15
|in the dolphins
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 3
|September 22
|vs. jets
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 4
|September 29th
|in accounts
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 5
|October 6
|in redskins
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 6
|October 10 (Thursday)
|against giants
|8:20 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Week 7
|October 21 (Monday)
|in jets
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Week 8
|October 27th
|in front of the browns
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Week 9
|November 3
|in the crows
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 10
|GOODBYE
|–
|–
|–
|Week 11
|November 17
|in Eagles
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Week 12
|November 24
|vs jeans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Week 13
|December 1st
|in jeans
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 14
|December 8
|vs. bosses
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Week 15
|December 15
|in Bengals
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 16
|December 21
|vs. bills
|4:30 pm. ET
|NFLN
|Week 17
|December 29
|against dolphins
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
Dolphin Calendar 2019
|Week
|Date
|Adversary
|Start time
|TV
|Week 1
|September 8th
|vs. Crows
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 2
|September 15
|vs. Patriots
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 3
|September 22
|in jeans
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 4
|September 29th
|vs. chargers
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 5
|GOODBYE
|Week 6
|October 13
|vs. Red Skins
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 7
|October 20
|in accounts
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 8
|October 28 (Monday)
|in Steelers
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Week 9
|November 3
|vs. jets
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 10
|November 10
|in the foals
|4:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Week 11
|November 17
|vs. bills
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 12
|November 24
|in Browns
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 13
|December 1st
|vs. Eagles
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 14
|December 8
|in jets
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 15
|December 15
|in giants
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 16
|December 22th
|vs Bengals
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 17
|December 29
|in Patriots
|1 pm. ET
|CBS