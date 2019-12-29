What channel is Patriots vs. Dolphins today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

The Patriots will try to secure a top spot in the AFC playoff group while receiving the Dolphins in Week 17 on Sunday

New England (12-3) has already secured the AFC East and will now try to defend itself from Kansas City for 2-seed in the AFC. If the Patriots and Chiefs are tied after Sunday's games, Kansas City says goodbye to the first round under the head-to-head tiebreaker. While the humble Dolphins may not face a great challenge, the Patriots are only 4-3 in their last seven games and have sometimes been vulnerable.

Miami (4-11) started the season with an abysmal record of 0-7, but seemed to have turned a corner in recent months. The Dolphins are 4-4 in their last eight games with victories over the Eagles, Bengals, Jets and Colts. Freshman coach and former Patriots assistant Brian Flores has Miami in the right direction as the season comes to an end.

If the Patriots miss a first-round goodbye, they will play the wild card weekend for the first time since January 10, 2010, when they lost to the Ravens 33-14 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Here you will find everything you need to know to watch the Patriots vs. match. Dolphins on Sunday, including the start time, television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.

What channel is Patriots vs. Dolphins today?

The game Patriots vs. Dolphins will be shown on CBS to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Boston and Miami, you can find the game broadcast on its affiliated CBS station. Greg Gumbel will call the Patriots vs. Dolphins action per play, and Trent Green will provide analysis.

You can also stream Patriots vs. live. Dolphins registering on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Patriots vs. Dolphins: What time is the initial service?

Date: Sunday, December 29

Sunday, December 29 Time: 1 pm. ET

The game Patriots vs. Delphins starts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.

New England is heading to Sunday's game with a 4-3 record in its last seven games, while Miami 4-4 in its last eight.

NFL Calendar Week 17

Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.

Sunday, December 29

Patriots calendar 2019

