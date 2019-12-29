Home Sports What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today? Schedule, time for the...

What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL
The Packers will try to lock up a top spot in the NFC playoff group on Sunday as they travel to Detroit to face the Lions in week 17.

Green Bay (12-3) closed the division with a "Monday Night Football,quot; victory against Minnesota in Week 16. Now, the Packers will try to make a first-round goodbye in the playoffs with a victory on Sunday. Green Bay has been on a roll lately, winning five of its last six games. Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been strong for the Packers this season, pitching for 3,679 yards, 24 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

MORE: Watch Packers vs. Lions live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Detroit (3-11-1) is in free fall. After starting 2-0-1, the Lions have lost 11 of their last 12 games and sit at the bottom of the NFC. The Lions have not done well this season, and now some wonder if coach Matt Patricia will be on the sidelines next season for Detroit.

A Packers victory or a Saints defeat will give Green Bay 2-seed in the NFC. A win and a defeat of San Francisco can give the Packers the best seed.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Sunday, including the start time, the TV channels and a full NFL Week 17 calendar.

What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Green Bay): WXTF-TV
  • TV channel (Detroit): WNYW
  • Live broadcast: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The game Packers vs. Lions will be shown on Fox to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Green Bay and Detroit, you can find the broadcast of the game at your Fox affiliate station. Kevin Burkhardt will call the Packers vs. Lions action by play, and Charles Davis will provide analysis.

You can also stream Packers vs. Lions live by registering on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

MORE: NFL coverage map for week 17

Packers vs. Lions: what time is the initial service?

  • Date: Sunday, December 29
  • Time: 1 pm. ET

The game Packers vs. Lions starts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.

Green Bay heads to Sunday's game after winning five of its last six games, while Detroit lost 11 of its last 12.

NFL Calendar Week 17

You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.

Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.

Sunday, December 29

Game Time Channel
Jets vs. Bills 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV
Browns vs. Bengals 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV
Packers against lions 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV
Chargers against bosses 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV
Bears against Vikings 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV
Dolphins vs. Patriots 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV
Falcons vs. Buccaneers 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV
Saints vs. Panthers 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV
Redskins vs Jeans 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV
Raiders vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV
Cardinals against rams 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV
Eagles against giants 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV
Ponies against jaguars 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV
Steelers vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV
Titans against Texans 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV
49ers vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET NBC, fuboTV

Packers calendar 2019

Week Date Adversary Start time TV
Week 1 September 5 (Thursday) in the bears 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
Week 2 September 15 vs. Vikings 1 pm. ET Fox
Week 3 September 22 vs. Broncos 1 pm. ET Fox
Week 4 September 26 (Thursday) vs. Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET Fox / NFLN
Week 5 October 6 in jeans 4:25 p.m. ET Fox
Week 6 October 14 (Monday) vs lions 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN
Week 7 October 20 against assailants 1 pm. ET CBS
Week 8 October 27th in bosses 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
Week 9 November 3 in the chargers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
Week 10 November 10 vs. panthers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox
Week 11 GOODBYE
Week 12 November 24 to 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox
Week 13 December 1st in giants 1 pm. ET Fox
Week 14 December 8 vs. Red Skins 1 pm. ET Fox
Week 15 December 15 vs bears 1 pm. ET Fox
Week 16 December 23 (Monday) in vikings 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN
Week 17 December 29 in lions 1 pm. ET Fox

Lions calendar 2019

Week Date Adversary Start time TV
Week 1 September 8th in the cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET Fox
Week 2 September 15 vs. chargers 1 pm. ET CBS
Week 3 September 22 in Eagles 1 pm. ET Fox
Week 4 September 29th vs. bosses 1 pm. ET Fox
Week 5 GOODBYE
Week 6 October 14 (Monday) in Packers 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN
Week 7 October 20 vs. Vikings 1 pm. ET Fox
Week 8 October 27th against giants 1 pm. ET Fox
Week 9 November 3 in Raiders 4:05 p.m. ET Fox
Week 10 November 10 in the bears 1 pm. ET CBS
Week 11 November 17 vs jeans 1 pm. ET Fox
Week 12 November 24 in redskins 1 pm. ET Fox
Week 13 November 28 (Thursday) vs bears 12:30 pm. ET Fox
Week 14 December 8 in vikings 1 pm. ET Fox
Week 15 December 15 vs. Buccaneers 1 pm. ET Fox
Week 16 December 22th in Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET CBS
Week 17 December 29 vs. Packers 1 pm. ET Fox

