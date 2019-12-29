What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

%MINIFYHTML9393cc880ebc7cbf3e2540710417fcf69% %MINIFYHTML9393cc880ebc7cbf3e2540710417fcf610%

The Packers will try to lock up a top spot in the NFC playoff group on Sunday as they travel to Detroit to face the Lions in week 17.

Green Bay (12-3) closed the division with a "Monday Night Football,quot; victory against Minnesota in Week 16. Now, the Packers will try to make a first-round goodbye in the playoffs with a victory on Sunday. Green Bay has been on a roll lately, winning five of its last six games. Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been strong for the Packers this season, pitching for 3,679 yards, 24 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Detroit (3-11-1) is in free fall. After starting 2-0-1, the Lions have lost 11 of their last 12 games and sit at the bottom of the NFC. The Lions have not done well this season, and now some wonder if coach Matt Patricia will be on the sidelines next season for Detroit.

A Packers victory or a Saints defeat will give Green Bay 2-seed in the NFC. A win and a defeat of San Francisco can give the Packers the best seed.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Sunday, including the start time, the TV channels and a full NFL Week 17 calendar.

What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (Green Bay): WXTF-TV

WXTF-TV TV channel (Detroit): WNYW

The game Packers vs. Lions will be shown on Fox to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Green Bay and Detroit, you can find the broadcast of the game at your Fox affiliate station. Kevin Burkhardt will call the Packers vs. Lions action by play, and Charles Davis will provide analysis.

You can also stream Packers vs. Lions live by registering on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Packers vs. Lions: what time is the initial service?

Date: Sunday, December 29

Sunday, December 29 Time: 1 pm. ET

The game Packers vs. Lions starts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.

Green Bay heads to Sunday's game after winning five of its last six games, while Detroit lost 11 of its last 12.

NFL Calendar Week 17

Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.

Sunday, December 29

Game Time Channel Jets vs. Bills 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV Browns vs. Bengals 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Packers against lions 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Chargers against bosses 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV Bears against Vikings 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Dolphins vs. Patriots 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV Falcons vs. Buccaneers 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Saints vs. Panthers 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Redskins vs Jeans 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Raiders vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Cardinals against rams 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Eagles against giants 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Ponies against jaguars 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Steelers vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Titans against Texans 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV 49ers vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET NBC, fuboTV

Packers calendar 2019

Week Date Adversary Start time TV Week 1 September 5 (Thursday) in the bears 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Week 2 September 15 vs. Vikings 1 pm. ET Fox Week 3 September 22 vs. Broncos 1 pm. ET Fox Week 4 September 26 (Thursday) vs. Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET Fox / NFLN Week 5 October 6 in jeans 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Week 6 October 14 (Monday) vs lions 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN Week 7 October 20 against assailants 1 pm. ET CBS Week 8 October 27th in bosses 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Week 9 November 3 in the chargers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Week 10 November 10 vs. panthers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Week 11 GOODBYE – – – Week 12 November 24 to 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Week 13 December 1st in giants 1 pm. ET Fox Week 14 December 8 vs. Red Skins 1 pm. ET Fox Week 15 December 15 vs bears 1 pm. ET Fox Week 16 December 23 (Monday) in vikings 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN Week 17 December 29 in lions 1 pm. ET Fox

Lions calendar 2019