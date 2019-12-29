What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

The Packers will try to lock up a top spot in the NFC playoff group on Sunday as they travel to Detroit to face the Lions in week 17.
Green Bay (12-3) closed the division with a "Monday Night Football,quot; victory against Minnesota in Week 16. Now, the Packers will try to make a first-round goodbye in the playoffs with a victory on Sunday. Green Bay has been on a roll lately, winning five of its last six games. Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been strong for the Packers this season, pitching for 3,679 yards, 24 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
MORE: Watch Packers vs. Lions live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Detroit (3-11-1) is in free fall. After starting 2-0-1, the Lions have lost 11 of their last 12 games and sit at the bottom of the NFC. The Lions have not done well this season, and now some wonder if coach Matt Patricia will be on the sidelines next season for Detroit.
A Packers victory or a Saints defeat will give Green Bay 2-seed in the NFC. A win and a defeat of San Francisco can give the Packers the best seed.
Here is everything you need to know to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Sunday, including the start time, the TV channels and a full NFL Week 17 calendar.
What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today?
- TV channel (national): Fox
- TV channel (Green Bay): WXTF-TV
- TV channel (Detroit): WNYW
- Live broadcast: fuboTV (7-day free trial)
The game Packers vs. Lions will be shown on Fox to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Green Bay and Detroit, you can find the broadcast of the game at your Fox affiliate station. Kevin Burkhardt will call the Packers vs. Lions action by play, and Charles Davis will provide analysis.
You can also stream Packers vs. Lions live by registering on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
MORE: NFL coverage map for week 17
Packers vs. Lions: what time is the initial service?
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 1 pm. ET
The game Packers vs. Lions starts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.
Green Bay heads to Sunday's game after winning five of its last six games, while Detroit lost 11 of its last 12.
NFL Calendar Week 17
You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.
Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.
Sunday, December 29
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Jets vs. Bills
|1 pm. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Browns vs. Bengals
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Packers against lions
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Chargers against bosses
|1 pm. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Bears against Vikings
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Dolphins vs. Patriots
|1 pm. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Falcons vs. Buccaneers
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Saints vs. Panthers
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Redskins vs Jeans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Raiders vs. Broncos
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Cardinals against rams
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Eagles against giants
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Ponies against jaguars
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Steelers vs. Ravens
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Titans against Texans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|49ers vs. Seahawks
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC, fuboTV
Packers calendar 2019
|Week
|Date
|Adversary
|Start time
|TV
|Week 1
|September 5 (Thursday)
|in the bears
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 2
|September 15
|vs. Vikings
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 3
|September 22
|vs. Broncos
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 4
|September 26 (Thursday)
|vs. Eagles
|8:20 p.m. ET
|Fox / NFLN
|Week 5
|October 6
|in jeans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Week 6
|October 14 (Monday)
|vs lions
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Week 7
|October 20
|against assailants
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 8
|October 27th
|in bosses
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 9
|November 3
|in the chargers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Week 10
|November 10
|vs. panthers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Week 11
|GOODBYE
|–
|–
|–
|Week 12
|November 24
|to 49ers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Week 13
|December 1st
|in giants
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 14
|December 8
|vs. Red Skins
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 15
|December 15
|vs bears
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 16
|December 23 (Monday)
|in vikings
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Week 17
|December 29
|in lions
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
Lions calendar 2019
|Week
|Date
|Adversary
|Start time
|TV
|Week 1
|September 8th
|in the cardinals
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Week 2
|September 15
|vs. chargers
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 3
|September 22
|in Eagles
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 4
|September 29th
|vs. bosses
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 5
|GOODBYE
|–
|–
|–
|Week 6
|October 14 (Monday)
|in Packers
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Week 7
|October 20
|vs. Vikings
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 8
|October 27th
|against giants
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 9
|November 3
|in Raiders
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Week 10
|November 10
|in the bears
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 11
|November 17
|vs jeans
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 12
|November 24
|in redskins
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 13
|November 28 (Thursday)
|vs bears
|12:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 14
|December 8
|in vikings
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 15
|December 15
|vs. Buccaneers
|1 pm. ET
|Fox
|Week 16
|December 22th
|in Broncos
|4:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Week 17
|December 29
|vs. Packers
|1 pm. ET
|Fox