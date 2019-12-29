What channel is Eagles vs. Giants today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

The Eagles seek to close the NFC East as they travel north to face the Giants in Week 17 on Sunday.

Philadelphia (8-7) comes from a crucial victory over the Cowboys in Week 16 that led them to first place in the division. A victory on Sunday would hit the Eagles ticket for the postseason and send the Cowboys to pack. Despite their exhausted receiver body, the Eagles have recently strengthened by winning their last three games.

New York (4-11) has not had much to delight in this season. The team's victory over Washington last week took him out of the dispute for the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, ensuring that one of his division rivals has superior talent in the coming years. However, the Giants would love to spoil the hopes of the Eagles playoffs and finishing their season on a good note is a good omen for the 2020 season.

With a victory on Sunday, the Eagles would host the Vikings in the NFC wild card round next weekend.

Here you will find everything you need to know to watch the game of the Eagles against the Giants on Sunday, including the start time, the television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.

What channel is Eagles vs. Giants today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (Philadelphia): WXTF-TV

WXTF-TV TV channel (New York): WNYW

WNYW Live broadcast: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The game Eagles vs. Giants will be shown on Fox to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Philadelphia and New York, you can find the game broadcast on its affiliated Fox station. Thom Brennaman will call the Eagles vs. Giants action by play, and Chris Spielman will provide analysis.

You can also stream live Eagles vs. Giants by registering on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Eagles vs. Giants: What time is the initial serve?

Date: Sunday, December 29

Sunday, December 29 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The game Eagles vs. Giants starts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.

Philadelphia is heading to Sunday's game after winning three straight games, while New York won two straight games.

NFL Calendar Week 17

You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.

Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.

Sunday, December 29

Game Time Channel Jets vs. Bills 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV Browns vs. Bengals 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Packers against lions 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Chargers against bosses 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV Bears against Vikings 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Dolphins vs. Patriots 1 pm. ET CBS, fuboTV Falcons vs. Buccaneers 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Saints vs. Panthers 1 pm. ET Fox, fuboTV Redskins vs Jeans 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Raiders vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Cardinals against rams 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Eagles against giants 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Ponies against jaguars 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Steelers vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Titans against Texans 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV 49ers vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET NBC, fuboTV

2019 eagles calendar

Week Date Adversary Start time TV Week 1 September 8th vs. Redskins (W, 32-37) 1 pm. ET FOX Weel 2 September 15 in Falcons (L, 24-20) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Week 3 September 22 vs. Lions (L, 27-24) 1 pm. ET FOX Week 4 September 26 (Thursday) in Packers (W, 34-27) 8:20 p.m. ET FOX Week 5 October 6 vs. Jets (W, 31-6) 1 pm. ET CBS Week 6 October 13 in Vikings (L, 38-20) 1 pm. ET FOX Week 7 October 20 in Cowboys (L, 37-10) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Week 8 October 27th In Invoices (W, 31-13) 1 pm. ET FOX Week 9 November 3 vs. Bears (W, 22-14) 1 pm. ET FOX Week 10 GOODBYE Week 11 November 17 vs. Patriots (L, 17-10) 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Week 12 November 24 vs. Seahawks (L, 17-9) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Week 13 December 1st in Dolphins (L, 37-31) 1 pm. ET FOX Week 14 December 9 (Monday) vs. Giantes (W, 23-17) 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN Week 15 December 15 in Redskins (w, 37-27) 1 pm. ET FOX Week 16 December 22th vs jeans 4:25 p.m. ET FOX Week 17 December 29 in giants 1 pm. ET FOX

Giant calendar 2019