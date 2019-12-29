What channel is Eagles vs. Giants today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

The Eagles seek to close the NFC East as they travel north to face the Giants in Week 17 on Sunday.

Philadelphia (8-7) comes from a crucial victory over the Cowboys in Week 16 that led them to first place in the division. A victory on Sunday would hit the Eagles ticket for the postseason and send the Cowboys to pack. Despite their exhausted receiver body, the Eagles have recently strengthened by winning their last three games.

New York (4-11) has not had much to delight in this season. The team's victory over Washington last week took him out of the dispute for the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, ensuring that one of his division rivals has superior talent in the coming years. However, the Giants would love to spoil the hopes of the Eagles playoffs and finishing their season on a good note is a good omen for the 2020 season.

With a victory on Sunday, the Eagles would host the Vikings in the NFC wild card round next weekend.

Here you will find everything you need to know to watch the game of the Eagles against the Giants on Sunday, including the start time, the television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.

What channel is Eagles vs. Giants today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Philadelphia): WXTF-TV
  • TV channel (New York): WNYW
The game Eagles vs. Giants will be shown on Fox to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Philadelphia and New York, you can find the game broadcast on its affiliated Fox station. Thom Brennaman will call the Eagles vs. Giants action by play, and Chris Spielman will provide analysis.

Eagles vs. Giants: What time is the initial serve?

  • Date: Sunday, December 29
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The game Eagles vs. Giants starts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.

Philadelphia is heading to Sunday's game after winning three straight games, while New York won two straight games.

NFL Calendar Week 17

You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.

Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.

Sunday, December 29

GameTimeChannel
Jets vs. Bills1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Browns vs. Bengals1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Packers against lions1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Chargers against bosses1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Bears against Vikings1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Dolphins vs. Patriots1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Falcons vs. Buccaneers1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Saints vs. Panthers1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Redskins vs Jeans4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Raiders vs. Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Cardinals against rams4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Eagles against giants4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Ponies against jaguars4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Steelers vs. Ravens4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Titans against Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
49ers vs. Seahawks8:20 p.m. ETNBC, fuboTV

2019 eagles calendar

WeekDateAdversaryStart timeTV
Week 1September 8thvs. Redskins (W, 32-37)1 pm. ETFOX
Weel 2September 15in Falcons (L, 24-20)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 3September 22vs. Lions (L, 27-24)1 pm. ETFOX
Week 4September 26 (Thursday)in Packers (W, 34-27)8:20 p.m. ETFOX
Week 5October 6vs. Jets (W, 31-6)1 pm. ETCBS
Week 6October 13in Vikings (L, 38-20)1 pm. ETFOX
Week 7October 20in Cowboys (L, 37-10)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 8October 27thIn Invoices (W, 31-13)1 pm. ETFOX
Week 9November 3vs. Bears (W, 22-14)1 pm. ETFOX
Week 10GOODBYE
Week 11November 17vs. Patriots (L, 17-10)4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Week 12November 24vs. Seahawks (L, 17-9)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 13December 1stin Dolphins (L, 37-31)1 pm. ETFOX
Week 14December 9 (Monday)vs. Giantes (W, 23-17)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 15December 15in Redskins (w, 37-27)1 pm. ETFOX
Week 16December 22thvs jeans4:25 p.m. ETFOX
Week 17December 29in giants1 pm. ETFOX

Giant calendar 2019

WeekDateAdversaryStart timeTV
Week 1September 8thin jeans4:25 p.m. ETFOX
Weel 2September 15vs. bills1 pm. ETCBS
Week 3September 22in Buccaneers4:05 p.m. ETFOX
Week 4September 29thvs. Red Skins1 pm. ETFOX
Week 5October 6vs. Vikings1 pm. ETFOX
Week 6October 10 (Thursday)in Patriots8:20 p.m. ETFOX
Week 7October 20vs. cardinals1 pm. ETFOX
Week 8October 27thin lions1 pm. ETFOX
Week 9November 4 (Monday)vs jeans8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 10November 10in jets1 pm. ETFOX
Week 11GOODBYE
Week 12November 24in the bears1 pm. ETFOX
Week 13December 1stvs. Packers1 pm. ETFOX
Week 14December 9 (Monday)in Eagles8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 15December 15against dolphins1 pm. ETCBS
Week 16December 22thin redskins1 pm. ETFOX
Week 17December 29vs. Eagles1 pm. ETFOX

