What channel is Eagles vs. Giants today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

The Eagles seek to close the NFC East as they travel north to face the Giants in Week 17 on Sunday.
Philadelphia (8-7) comes from a crucial victory over the Cowboys in Week 16 that led them to first place in the division. A victory on Sunday would hit the Eagles ticket for the postseason and send the Cowboys to pack. Despite their exhausted receiver body, the Eagles have recently strengthened by winning their last three games.
New York (4-11) has not had much to delight in this season. The team's victory over Washington last week took him out of the dispute for the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, ensuring that one of his division rivals has superior talent in the coming years. However, the Giants would love to spoil the hopes of the Eagles playoffs and finishing their season on a good note is a good omen for the 2020 season.
With a victory on Sunday, the Eagles would host the Vikings in the NFC wild card round next weekend.
Here you will find everything you need to know to watch the game of the Eagles against the Giants on Sunday, including the start time, the television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.
What channel is Eagles vs. Giants today?
- TV channel (national): Fox
- TV channel (Philadelphia): WXTF-TV
- TV channel (New York): WNYW
- Live broadcast: fuboTV (7-day free trial)
The game Eagles vs. Giants will be shown on Fox to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Philadelphia and New York, you can find the game broadcast on its affiliated Fox station. Thom Brennaman will call the Eagles vs. Giants action by play, and Chris Spielman will provide analysis.
You can also stream live Eagles vs. Giants by registering on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
Eagles vs. Giants: What time is the initial serve?
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
The game Eagles vs. Giants starts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.
Philadelphia is heading to Sunday's game after winning three straight games, while New York won two straight games.
NFL Calendar Week 17
Sunday, December 29
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Jets vs. Bills
|1 pm. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Browns vs. Bengals
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Packers against lions
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Chargers against bosses
|1 pm. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Bears against Vikings
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Dolphins vs. Patriots
|1 pm. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Falcons vs. Buccaneers
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Saints vs. Panthers
|1 pm. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Redskins vs Jeans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Raiders vs. Broncos
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Cardinals against rams
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Eagles against giants
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
|Ponies against jaguars
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Steelers vs. Ravens
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|Titans against Texans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS, fuboTV
|49ers vs. Seahawks
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC, fuboTV
2019 eagles calendar
|Week
|Date
|Adversary
|Start time
|TV
|Week 1
|September 8th
|vs. Redskins (W, 32-37)
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Weel 2
|September 15
|in Falcons (L, 24-20)
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 3
|September 22
|vs. Lions (L, 27-24)
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 4
|September 26 (Thursday)
|in Packers (W, 34-27)
|8:20 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Week 5
|October 6
|vs. Jets (W, 31-6)
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 6
|October 13
|in Vikings (L, 38-20)
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 7
|October 20
|in Cowboys (L, 37-10)
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 8
|October 27th
|In Invoices (W, 31-13)
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 9
|November 3
|vs. Bears (W, 22-14)
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 10
|GOODBYE
|Week 11
|November 17
|vs. Patriots (L, 17-10)
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Week 12
|November 24
|vs. Seahawks (L, 17-9)
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 13
|December 1st
|in Dolphins (L, 37-31)
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 14
|December 9 (Monday)
|vs. Giantes (W, 23-17)
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Week 15
|December 15
|in Redskins (w, 37-27)
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 16
|December 22th
|vs jeans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Week 17
|December 29
|in giants
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
Giant calendar 2019
|Week
|Date
|Adversary
|Start time
|TV
|Week 1
|September 8th
|in jeans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Weel 2
|September 15
|vs. bills
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 3
|September 22
|in Buccaneers
|4:05 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Week 4
|September 29th
|vs. Red Skins
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 5
|October 6
|vs. Vikings
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 6
|October 10 (Thursday)
|in Patriots
|8:20 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Week 7
|October 20
|vs. cardinals
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 8
|October 27th
|in lions
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 9
|November 4 (Monday)
|vs jeans
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Week 10
|November 10
|in jets
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 11
|GOODBYE
|Week 12
|November 24
|in the bears
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 13
|December 1st
|vs. Packers
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 14
|December 9 (Monday)
|in Eagles
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Week 15
|December 15
|against dolphins
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 16
|December 22th
|in redskins
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 17
|December 29
|vs. Eagles
|1 pm. ET
|FOX