What channel is Cowboys vs. today? Redskins? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

The Cowboys will try to keep their hopes of playoffs alive while they host the Redskins, rivals of the division, Sunday at week 17.

Dallas (7-8) lost a crucial game last week to the Eagles and now sits a game behind Philadelphia for first place in the NFC East. The Cowboys need a victory and an Eagles defeat to return to the playoffs for the fourth time in six seasons.

Washington (3-12) is nearing the end of a season he would like to forget. The team fired coach Jay Gruden early in the season and recent reports have stated that owner Dan Snyder is considering firing team president Bruce Allen for a long time at the end of the season. Despite the tumultuous season, the Redskins are lined up to choose second place in the next draft, which will likely lead them to Chase Young of Ohio State, which many experts consider the best player in the draft.

Dallas was considered by many to be a Super Bowl contender for the season. Now, their hopes of playoffs hang by a thread.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. match. Redskins on Sunday, including the start time, television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.

What channel is Cowboys vs. today? Redskins?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (Dallas): WXTF-TV

WXTF-TV Television channel (Washington D.C.): WNYW

The game Cowboys vs. Redskins will be shown on Fox to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Dallas and Washington D.C., you can find the game broadcast on your Fox affiliate station. Joe Buck will call the Cowboys vs. Redskins action per play, and Troy Aikman will provide analysis.

Cowboys vs. Redskins: what time is the initial service?

Date: Sunday, December 29

Sunday, December 29 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The game Cowboys vs. Redskins starts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.

Philadelphia is heading to Sunday's game after winning three straight games, while New York won two straight games.

NFL Calendar Week 17

You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.

Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.

Sunday, December 29

Cowboy calendar 2019

