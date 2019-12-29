What channel is Cowboys vs. today? Redskins? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The Cowboys will try to keep their hopes of playoffs alive while they host the Redskins, rivals of the division, Sunday at week 17.

Dallas (7-8) lost a crucial game last week to the Eagles and now sits a game behind Philadelphia for first place in the NFC East. The Cowboys need a victory and an Eagles defeat to return to the playoffs for the fourth time in six seasons.

MORE: See Cowboys vs. Redskins live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Washington (3-12) is nearing the end of a season he would like to forget. The team fired coach Jay Gruden early in the season and recent reports have stated that owner Dan Snyder is considering firing team president Bruce Allen for a long time at the end of the season. Despite the tumultuous season, the Redskins are lined up to choose second place in the next draft, which will likely lead them to Chase Young of Ohio State, which many experts consider the best player in the draft.

Dallas was considered by many to be a Super Bowl contender for the season. Now, their hopes of playoffs hang by a thread.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. match. Redskins on Sunday, including the start time, television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.

MORE: How the Cowboys can still secure the last place in the NFC playoffs

What channel is Cowboys vs. today? Redskins?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Dallas): WXTF-TV
  • Television channel (Washington D.C.): WNYW
  • Live broadcast: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The game Cowboys vs. Redskins will be shown on Fox to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Dallas and Washington D.C., you can find the game broadcast on your Fox affiliate station. Joe Buck will call the Cowboys vs. Redskins action per play, and Troy Aikman will provide analysis.

You can also stream Cowboys vs. Live. Redskins registering on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

MORE: NFL TV coverage map for week 17

Cowboys vs. Redskins: what time is the initial service?

  • Date: Sunday, December 29
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The game Cowboys vs. Redskins starts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.

Philadelphia is heading to Sunday's game after winning three straight games, while New York won two straight games.

NFL Calendar Week 17

You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.

Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.

Sunday, December 29

GameTimeChannel
Jets vs. Bills1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Browns vs. Bengals1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Packers against lions1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Chargers against bosses1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Bears against Vikings1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Dolphins vs. Patriots1 pm. ETCBS, fuboTV
Falcons vs. Buccaneers1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Saints vs. Panthers1 pm. ETFox, fuboTV
Redskins vs Jeans4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Raiders vs. Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Cardinals against rams4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Eagles against giants4:25 p.m. ETFox, fuboTV
Ponies against jaguars4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Steelers vs. Ravens4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
Titans against Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS, fuboTV
49ers vs. Seahawks8:20 p.m. ETNBC, fuboTV

Cowboy calendar 2019

WeekDateAdversaryStart timeTV
Week 1September 8thagainst giants4:25 p.m. ETFOX
Week 2September 15in redskins1 pm. ETFOX
Week 3September 22Dolphins1 pm. ETFOX
Week 4September 29thin the saints8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 5October 6vs. Packers4:25 p.m. ETFOX
Week 6October 13in jets4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Week 7October 20vs. Eagles8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 8GOODBYE
Week 9November 4thin giants8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 10November 10vs. Vikings8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 11November 17in lions1 pm. ETFOX
Week 12November 24in Patriots4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Week 13November 28vs. bills4:30 pm. ETCBS
Week 14December 5thin the bears8:20 p.m. ETFOX
Week 15December 15vs Rams4:25 p.m. ETFOX
Week 16December 22thin Eagles4:25 p.m. ETFOX
Week 17December 29vs. Red Skins1 pm. ETFOX

Redskin calendar 2019

WeekDateAdversaryStart timeTV
Week 1September 8thin Eagles1 pm. ETFOX
Weel 2September 15vs jeans1 pm. ETFOX
Week 3September 23 (Monday)vs bears8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 4September 29thin giants1 pm. ETFOX
Week 5October 6vs. Patriots1 pm. ETCBS
Week 6October 13in the dolphins1 pm. ETFOX
Week 7October 20vs. 49ers1 pm. ETFOX
Week 8October 24 (Thursday)in vikings8:20 p.m. ETFOX
Week 9November 3in accounts1 pm. ETFOX
Week 10GOODBYE
Week 11November 17vs. jets1 pm. ETCBS
Week 12November 24vs lions1 pm. ETFOX
Week 13December 1stin panthers1 pm. ETCBS
Week 14December 8in Packers1 pm. ETFOX
Week 15December 15vs. Eagles1 pm. ETFOX
Week 16December 22thagainst giants1 pm. ETFOX
Week 17December 29in jeans1 pm. ETFOX

Recent Articles

Amy Schumer stops breastfeeding her baby after a month

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe actress of & # 39; Trainwreck & # 39; It opens in a new interview in which he began giving his newborn baby...
Read more

Deepika Padukone stuns in a colorful sari for Chhapaak promotions

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
There is nothing that Deepika Padukone can achieve as...
Read more

VAR controversy: Graeme Souness wants a rule change out of play | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were seen during the dubbing session of Aaj Kal

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Sara Ali Khan may have only two films, but...
Read more

NFL playoff photo: how the Steelers can win the last AFC wild card over the Titans

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Steelers (8-7) hoped to approach blocking an AFC wild card spot in the NFL playoff image in Week 16....
Read more
©