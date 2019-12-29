What channel is Cowboys vs. today? Redskins? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

The Cowboys will try to keep their hopes of playoffs alive while they host the Redskins, rivals of the division, Sunday at week 17.
Dallas (7-8) lost a crucial game last week to the Eagles and now sits a game behind Philadelphia for first place in the NFC East. The Cowboys need a victory and an Eagles defeat to return to the playoffs for the fourth time in six seasons.
Washington (3-12) is nearing the end of a season he would like to forget. The team fired coach Jay Gruden early in the season and recent reports have stated that owner Dan Snyder is considering firing team president Bruce Allen for a long time at the end of the season. Despite the tumultuous season, the Redskins are lined up to choose second place in the next draft, which will likely lead them to Chase Young of Ohio State, which many experts consider the best player in the draft.
Dallas was considered by many to be a Super Bowl contender for the season. Now, their hopes of playoffs hang by a thread.
Here is everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. match. Redskins on Sunday, including the start time, television channels and a full calendar of Week 17 of the NFL.
What channel is Cowboys vs. today? Redskins?
- TV channel (national): Fox
- TV channel (Dallas): WXTF-TV
- Television channel (Washington D.C.): WNYW
The game Cowboys vs. Redskins will be shown on Fox to most viewers across the country. For local viewers in Dallas and Washington D.C., you can find the game broadcast on your Fox affiliate station. Joe Buck will call the Cowboys vs. Redskins action per play, and Troy Aikman will provide analysis.
Cowboys vs. Redskins: what time is the initial service?
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
The game Cowboys vs. Redskins starts at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29.
NFL Calendar Week 17
You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.
Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.
Sunday, December 29
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Jets vs. Bills
|1 pm. ET
CBS
|Browns vs. Bengals
|1 pm. ET
Fox
|Packers against lions
|1 pm. ET
Fox
|Chargers against bosses
|1 pm. ET
CBS
|Bears against Vikings
|1 pm. ET
Fox
|Dolphins vs. Patriots
|1 pm. ET
CBS
|Falcons vs. Buccaneers
|1 pm. ET
Fox
|Saints vs. Panthers
|1 pm. ET
Fox
|Redskins vs Jeans
|4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
|Raiders vs. Broncos
|4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
|Cardinals against rams
|4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
|Eagles against giants
|4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
|Ponies against jaguars
|4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
|Steelers vs. Ravens
|4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
|Titans against Texans
|4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
|49ers vs. Seahawks
|8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
Cowboy calendar 2019
|Week
|Date
|Adversary
|Start time
|TV
|Week 1
|September 8th
|against giants
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Week 2
|September 15
|in redskins
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 3
|September 22
|Dolphins
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 4
|September 29th
|in the saints
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 5
|October 6
|vs. Packers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Week 6
|October 13
|in jets
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Week 7
|October 20
|vs. Eagles
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 8
|GOODBYE
|–
|–
|–
|Week 9
|November 4th
|in giants
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Week 10
|November 10
|vs. Vikings
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Week 11
|November 17
|in lions
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 12
|November 24
|in Patriots
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Week 13
|November 28
|vs. bills
|4:30 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 14
|December 5th
|in the bears
|8:20 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Week 15
|December 15
|vs Rams
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Week 16
|December 22th
|in Eagles
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Week 17
|December 29
|vs. Red Skins
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
Redskin calendar 2019
|Week
|Date
|Adversary
|Start time
|TV
|Week 1
|September 8th
|in Eagles
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Weel 2
|September 15
|vs jeans
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 3
|September 23 (Monday)
|vs bears
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Week 4
|September 29th
|in giants
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 5
|October 6
|vs. Patriots
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 6
|October 13
|in the dolphins
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 7
|October 20
|vs. 49ers
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 8
|October 24 (Thursday)
|in vikings
|8:20 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Week 9
|November 3
|in accounts
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 10
|GOODBYE
|Week 11
|November 17
|vs. jets
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 12
|November 24
|vs lions
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 13
|December 1st
|in panthers
|1 pm. ET
|CBS
|Week 14
|December 8
|in Packers
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 15
|December 15
|vs. Eagles
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 16
|December 22th
|against giants
|1 pm. ET
|FOX
|Week 17
|December 29
|in jeans
|1 pm. ET
|FOX