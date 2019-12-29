What channel are the 49ers vs. today? Seahawks? Schedule, time for the game & # 39; Sunday Night Football & # 39;

Good news for those looking to find the television channel for 49ers vs.. Seahawks in "Sunday Night Football,quot;: this game, scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET, is being televised nationwide by NBC in Week 17. So yes, you get the game on television.

The NFL made the easy call to flex this confrontation in the "Sunday Night Football,quot; window and organize it as the last game of the regular season of the year. The scenario is simple: this is the NFC West championship game, and although the winner will get one of the first three seeds in the playoffs (potentially the general seed No. 1 and / or a first-round goodbye), the loser You will be forced to go on the road for the wild card round.

Due in part to the injuries that affect the Seahawks heading to Sunday night's game, Seattle is a three-point loser. If the Seahawks bother the 49ers and win the NFC West, quarterback Russell Wilson is likely to be a great reason. With a victory over San Francisco, Wilson would get his 87th victory in the regular season, beating Tom Brady (86) for the most wins in the regular season by a QB in his first eight seasons in NFL history.

Wilson's QB counterpart also enters Sunday night's game in a good run. Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers needs 307 aerial yards against the Seahawks to become the third San Francisco QB (Jeff Garcia and Steve Young) with 4,000 or more aerial yards in a single season.

Below is all the information you need to see 49ers vs.. Seahawks Sunday night, including television channels and start time.

What channel are the 49ers vs. today? Seahawks?

  • TV channel (national): NBC
  • TV channel (San Francisco): KNTV
  • TV channel (Seattle): KING
  • Live broadcast: fubo TV

As is the case for all "Sunday Night Football,quot; games on NBC this season, Al Michaels will call the 49ers vs. Seahawks action by play, and Cris Collinsworth will provide analysis. Michele Tafoya will report from the barrier, and NFL rules analyst Terry McAulay will explain the sanctions and other arbitration decisions throughout the game.

For those who can't see 49ers vs. Seahawks on television and want to find the game on the radio, the San Francisco call can be heard on Sirius channel 81 and XM channel 225, and the Seattle call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and channel XM 226.

49ers vs. Seahawks: What time is the initial serve?

  • Date: Sunday December 29
  • Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. The ET start time for the 49ers vs. Seahawks marks the sixth highest-time game in the league for San Francisco this season. Like this game against the Seahawks, the 49ers' game against the Rams last week became a prime time schedule.

The Seahawks are also making their sixth appearance in primetime this season.

49ers schedule

WeekDateAdversaryStart timeTV
Week 1September 8thin Buccaneers4:25 p.m. ETFox
Week 2September 15in Bengals1 pm. ETFox
Week 3September 22vs. Steelers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Week 4GOODBYE
Week 5October 7 (Monday)in front of the browns8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 6October 13in Rams4:05 p.m. ETFox
Week 7October 20in redskins1 pm. ETFox
Week 8October 27thvs. panthers4:05 p.m. ETFox
Week 9October 31 (Thursday)in the cardinals8:20 p.m. ETFox / NFLN
Week 10November 11 (Monday)vs. Seahawks8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 11November 17vs. cardinals4:05 p.m. ETFox
Week 12November 24vs. Packers8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 13December 1stin the crows1 pm. ETFox
Week 14December 8in the saints1 pm. ETFox
Week 15December 15vs. hawks4:25 p.m. ETFox
Week 16December 21vs Rams8:15 p.m. ETNFLN
Week 17December 29in Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ETNBC

Seahawks Schedule

WeekDateAdversaryStart timeTV
Week 1September 8thvs Bengals4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Week 2September 15in Steelers1 pm. ETFox
Week 3September 22vs. Saints4:24 p.m. ETCBS
Week 4September 29thin the cardinals4:05 p.m. ETFox
Week 5October 3 (Thursday)vs Rams8:20 p.m. ETFox
Week 6October 13in Browns1 pm. ETFox
Week 7October 20vs. Crows4:25 p.m. ETFox
Week 8October 27thin Falcons1 pm. ETFox
Week 9November 3vs. Buccaneers4:05 p.m. ETFox
Week 10November 11 (Monday)to 49ers8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 11GOODBYE
Week 12November 24in Eagles8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 13December 2 (Monday)vs. Vikings8:15 p.m. ETESPN
Week 14December 8in Rams8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Week 15December 15in panthers1 pm. ETFox
Week 16December 22thvs. cardinals4:25 p.m. ETFox
Week 17December 29vs. 49ers8:20 p.m. ETNBC

