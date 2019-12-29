What channel are the 49ers vs. today? Seahawks? Schedule, time for the game & # 39; Sunday Night Football & # 39;

Good news for those looking to find the television channel for 49ers vs.. Seahawks in "Sunday Night Football,quot;: this game, scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET, is being televised nationwide by NBC in Week 17. So yes, you get the game on television.

The NFL made the easy call to flex this confrontation in the "Sunday Night Football,quot; window and organize it as the last game of the regular season of the year. The scenario is simple: this is the NFC West championship game, and although the winner will get one of the first three seeds in the playoffs (potentially the general seed No. 1 and / or a first-round goodbye), the loser You will be forced to go on the road for the wild card round.

MORE: See 49ers vs. Live Seahawks with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Due in part to the injuries that affect the Seahawks heading to Sunday night's game, Seattle is a three-point loser. If the Seahawks bother the 49ers and win the NFC West, quarterback Russell Wilson is likely to be a great reason. With a victory over San Francisco, Wilson would get his 87th victory in the regular season, beating Tom Brady (86) for the most wins in the regular season by a QB in his first eight seasons in NFL history.

Wilson's QB counterpart also enters Sunday night's game in a good run. Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers needs 307 aerial yards against the Seahawks to become the third San Francisco QB (Jeff Garcia and Steve Young) with 4,000 or more aerial yards in a single season.

Below is all the information you need to see 49ers vs.. Seahawks Sunday night, including television channels and start time.

MORE: Complete betting preview for 49ers vs. Seahawks

What channel are the 49ers vs. today? Seahawks?

TV channel (national) : NBC

: NBC TV channel (San Francisco) : KNTV

: KNTV TV channel (Seattle) : KING

: KING Live broadcast: fubo TV

As is the case for all "Sunday Night Football,quot; games on NBC this season, Al Michaels will call the 49ers vs. Seahawks action by play, and Cris Collinsworth will provide analysis. Michele Tafoya will report from the barrier, and NFL rules analyst Terry McAulay will explain the sanctions and other arbitration decisions throughout the game.

For those who can't see 49ers vs. Seahawks on television and want to find the game on the radio, the San Francisco call can be heard on Sirius channel 81 and XM channel 225, and the Seattle call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and channel XM 226.

MORE: Watch all NFL and RedZone games in DAZN (Canada only)

49ers vs. Seahawks: What time is the initial serve?

Date : Sunday December 29

: Sunday December 29 Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. The ET start time for the 49ers vs. Seahawks marks the sixth highest-time game in the league for San Francisco this season. Like this game against the Seahawks, the 49ers' game against the Rams last week became a prime time schedule.

The Seahawks are also making their sixth appearance in primetime this season.

MORE: NFL TV coverage map for week 17

49ers schedule

Week Date Adversary Start time TV Week 1 September 8th in Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Week 2 September 15 in Bengals 1 pm. ET Fox Week 3 September 22 vs. Steelers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Week 4 GOODBYE – – – Week 5 October 7 (Monday) in front of the browns 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN Week 6 October 13 in Rams 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Week 7 October 20 in redskins 1 pm. ET Fox Week 8 October 27th vs. panthers 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Week 9 October 31 (Thursday) in the cardinals 8:20 p.m. ET Fox / NFLN Week 10 November 11 (Monday) vs. Seahawks 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN Week 11 November 17 vs. cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Week 12 November 24 vs. Packers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Week 13 December 1st in the crows 1 pm. ET Fox Week 14 December 8 in the saints 1 pm. ET Fox Week 15 December 15 vs. hawks 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Week 16 December 21 vs Rams 8:15 p.m. ET NFLN Week 17 December 29 in Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Seahawks Schedule