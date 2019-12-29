West Ham re-names David Moyes in an 18-month agreement | Soccer news





David Moyes returns to West Ham for a second spell in charge

West Ham has confirmed the re-election of David Moyes as manager in an 18-month contract and he will go directly to work against Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

"It's great to be back," Moyes said. "It feels great to be home. I missed being here because I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed being close to the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world and I missed the club, so I can't wait to get there. Started.

"I am very proud to be back here in West Ham. But I think the most important thing is that I will see what I can do and how I can improve, how we can get some victories with the players and how we can get some quick victories in the field too.

"I think the squad of players I have here is a better squad of players than when I took over before, so I'm eager to work with them."

"I think there must be a short-term goal for us at this time to get the victories that take us away from the wrong end of the league and what we will do in the next six months, so what we are going to do in the next period also. The beginning really focuses on immediate games. "

Joint president David Sullivan said: "David showed in his short time with the club that he was able to get results and we believe he will start moving the club in the right direction once again."

"We are delighted to welcome David, he knows the club well and built strong relationships during that time that will be crucial to the work that needs to be done in the future."

More continues …