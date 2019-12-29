VOTE: 2019 Knockout! The | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML73a2655bc08aceb32bfb9c33c2d366e79% %MINIFYHTML73a2655bc08aceb32bfb9c33c2d366e710%







Vote here for the best knockout of the year!

Andy Ruiz Jr KOs Anthony Joshua

%MINIFYHTML73a2655bc08aceb32bfb9c33c2d366e711% %MINIFYHTML73a2655bc08aceb32bfb9c33c2d366e712%

The surprise of the year was definitely Joshua's defeat against Ruiz Jr in New York, but it was also the form of his loss by detention.

Ruiz Jr got off the floor himself and then dropped Joshua four times, sending him over and over again until the referee rejected the fight.

Joshua would take revenge six months later, but Ruiz Jr's victory remained one of the best KOs of 2019.

Deontay Wilder KOs Dominic Breazeale

The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion fought twice in 2019 and, as expected, completed two loud KOs.

He erased Breazeale in a round before the same right hand hit Luis Ortiz out of nowhere after losing the first six rounds of his fight.

Derek Chisora ​​KOs Artur Szpilka

Fan favorite, Chisora, got a vicious four-stroke combo for Szpilka to stand up in the second round of his heavyweight clash.

Chisora's two right hands on the chin have now prepared him for a great 2020.

Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez KOs Sergey Kovalev

Raising two pesos from his normal division to face knockout specialist Kovalev, Canelo delivered a shudder of his own.

The Mexican delivered an elegant combination that culminated in a brutal right hand that crumpled Kovalev on the canvas. He won Canelo a world title in his fourth division.

Conor Benn KOs Steve Jamoye

The son of British boxing legend Nigel Benn completed his own featured KO reel on the billboard for Josh Taylor's victory over Regis Prograis.

Benn, who had been deducted a point, angrily landed two hurting right hands before a left hook sent Jamoye to the ground.

Callum Smith KOs Hassan N & # 39; Dam

The WBA super middleweight champion of Liverpool made a big impact on his debut in the United States by beating N & # 39; Dam in three rounds.

Smith's punch made N & # 39; Dam fall twice before the referee mercifully suspended the fight.