Victim of the state of Ohio from bad calls, mistakes in Playoff's defeat against Clemson

No. 2 Ohio State lost 29-23 against No. 3 Clemson in the semifinal of the college football qualifier at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, a game that will be remembered for a series of controversial calls that changed the game and that They weren't like the Buckeyes. .

Should Ohio State fans have a fight with the SEC team of officers? Yes. Were the referees the only reason the Buckeyes lost? No. Because the state of Ohio can also blame a lot for the loss.

That is the best way to approach the latest Ohio State Playoff experience, even if the main topic of conversation in the foreseeable future will be that series of questionable calls by the referees.

Ohio State can blame the referees for calling Shaun Wade for aiming with 4:47 remaining in the second quarter. It was an unconventional decision, although it was clear that Wade did not intend to hunt heads: he simply hit Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence, head to head, partly because the latter got into the blow at the last second. Instead of a sack that ended the drive, the Tigers scored their first touchdown of the game and finally cut a 16-0 lead at 16-14 before halftime when the Buckeyes tried to adapt without their starting cornerback.

However, Ohio State cannot blame the referees for three red zone opportunities that resulted in three field goals 33 yards or less before that. Nor can he blame them for an offensive that achieved 70 yards in the third quarter. A betting penalty on Cameron Brown led to another Tigers touchdown on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Etienne. If he ran into the kicker or hit him, it is a decisive decision. Do not do it in any way.

However, the play that will generate the most controversy is Justyn Ross's loose ball with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter, which Jordan Fuller picked up and ran for a touchdown. That call was revoked.

Our verdicts? Wade's call was correct, but only because the interpretation of a bad rule leaves no other option. The roughing was the right decision too. Ross's turn was the worst. As regards the referees, that sums up their performance. Was this a conspiracy of the SEC? We do not have enough foil.

Despite all that, Ohio State led 23-21 with 3:07 remaining and covered Clemson on his own 6-yard line. One stop would have ended the game. Instead, Lawrence led a 94-yard course in four plays, and Nolan Turner intercepted Justin Fields on the next course. There was nothing controversial about the last two minutes, and the Tigers escaped with a win to take their winning streak to 29 games.

Ohio State will mourn the missed opportunity of a dominant season in which the Buckeyes won each game of the regular season by two digits and had two finalists of the Heisman Trophy at Fields and defensive end Chase Young. However, it was an injury to the runner. J.K. Dobbins, who had nine carries for 142 yards in the first quarter before suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter, was what most affected the game plan.

Ryan Day couldn't be as aggressive as he wanted with Dobbins limping, and the Tigers took advantage with the help of some bad decisions.

The Buckeyes will learn from the experience. This was not a complete collapse like the Fiesta Bowl 2016, a 31-0 loss to Clemson. The fields will return and be among the favorites of the Heisman Trophy for a team that will be favored, again, in each regular season game. The Buckeyes will be prepared for a fourth consecutive Big Ten championship and another opportunity in the Playoffs.

At least they know do not Leave it in the hands of officials next time.

Championship teams never do.