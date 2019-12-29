VAR is a big disaster every weekend, says Guardiola, head of Man City

%MINIFYHTMLc8135cfbf95478133472e06b50a82c859% %MINIFYHTMLc8135cfbf95478133472e06b50a82c8510%

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that VAR is "a big disaster,quot; every weekend in the Premier League after watching his team defeat Sheffield United 2-0 on Sunday.

After a moderate performance in the first half, the Guardiola team opened the scoring in a controversial way when Sergio Agüero found the bottom of the net after some interference in the accumulation game of referee Chris Kavanagh.

The goal was allowed to remain despite Sheffield's protests and the Manchester City chief himself seemed to suggest that his team benefited from the inconsistent use of VAR.

"I said many times that I have a huge list for VAR. Every weekend is a big disaster," Guardiola told Sky Sports after the game.

"In other games it was a big disaster. I hope next season I can do better."

A second goal by Kevin De Bruyne in the 82nd minute closed the victory for City, with the three points that left them 14 points behind the Liverpool league leader, who beat Wolverhampton 1-0 earlier in the day.

Sheffield was denied the opening goal on Sunday after VAR judged Lys Mousset as offside, with Blades coach Chris Wilder feeling his team has been tough for this season.

"Once again, we had another goal rejected by VAR, that is around eight or nine on the weekend, this is not a situation that helps the game and the small margins," Wilder told BBC Sport.

"But I will leave that for everyone else to speak because I have said too much about it."

Sheffield has had five goals discarded by VAR in the Premier League this season, more than any other team in the competition.

In the first game of the city, Wilder added that he is convinced that a mistake was made and that the referee should have made the "sensible decision,quot; to reject the goal.

"I have gone to see the referee and he has been honest about it. We make mistakes and I think he also made one," he said. "It happened so fast and I thought his colleagues could have helped him a little."

"We talk about the new rule in which if the referee touches the ball, it has to explode, so if it is in the way and hinders us, then it makes a sensible decision."

"If he had made the sensible decision, then I don't think anyone on the ground would have said anything about it."