VAR controversy: Graeme Souness wants a rule change out of play | Soccer news

The wolves denied the tie in Liverpool for a call close to VAR; Palace, Norwich, Brighton and Sheffield United also denied this weekend because of marginal decisions







The wolves missed a goal due to a VAR decision

Sky Sports expert Graeme Souness has called for the offside rule to be changed in the wake of more VAR controversy that overshadows Liverpool's clash with Wolves on Super Sunday.

Already angry at VAR's decision to overturn what was judged by the referee on the field Anthony Taylor to have been a handball in preparation for Liverpool's opening goal, the visitors were denied a draw goal in the coup of Half-time for a marginal offside decision that rules out Neto's strike.

"I just don't get it," Souness said in the Sky sports study.

"We are in the entertainment business. What we are doing is denying people the enjoyment of goals."

"What we must do is say that if any part of an attacker is in an offside position, they cannot be taken out of play."

"We can't go on like this. There's too much frustration."

The fellow expert Jamie Carragher argued: "VAR is costing football goals."

It is estimated that 22 Premier League goals have already been discarded by marginal decisions out of play this season.

The decision to discard the & # 39; goal & # 39; de Neto finally proved decisive with Liverpool waiting for a 1-0 victory.

"It's ridiculous," Wolf captain Conor Coady told Sky Sports. "It's not working. I can't understand it. Decisions are killing us."

"VAR is affecting the game. Nobody likes it."

The chief of the Wolves, Nuno, added: "Decisions are being made miles away by an arbitrator watching a television screen. He doesn't feel the game."

Jonny was declared offside in preparation for the Wolves' goal against Liverpool.

What was said about Wolves' goal not allowed

Sky Sports & # 39; Tony Cottee: "They should bow their heads in shame in Stockley Park. They are ruining the game! They should be giving the advantage to the forward, they are not doing it.

"Your goal is to have fewer goals, not more goals! Just what fans want! It's ridiculous, a joke."

Sky sports& # 39; Jamie Carragher: "These decisions have caused a massive uproar in many games this weekend. There are many suggestions on how you can change it, and I'm not sure how you can do it. You talk about the offside being offside, and people aren't he likes being very tight. "

Wolves protest during their Premier League match against Liverpool

VAR controversy weekend

Sunday's rage at Anfield was simply one of a series of highly controversial VAR calls this weekend.

Crystal Palace refused a goal against Southampton when Wilfried Zaha's shoulder was deemed out of play, according to the player, what would have been Dan Burn's first goal in Brighton was discarded against Bournemouth for "my armpit or something," while that Norwich thought he had gone 2-0 forward against Tottenham just to have VAR judge that Teemu Pukki's shoulder had drifted offside.

Sheffield United was also denied leadership in Manchester City with Lys Mousset that VAR marginally declared out of play after placing the ball under goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

What was said this weekend about the controversial VAR calls

Crystal Palace Chief Roy Hodgson: "People in football, the media and presumably fans affected by these things tell us that this will improve American football. I agreed with that because it would have been a mistake to take a firm stand against the way that the tide was changing in favor of technology. The big problem with technology is that it's like speed cameras.

"When they say that you have done 32 or 33 and not 30, can you be 100% sure that you have done 32 and not 29? That's where we are with VAR, and as a result, we get the situation in which people are becoming a bit disappointed because they are seeing good goals marked by very small margins. "

Sky Sports & # 39; Alan Smith: "I know that Bournemouth fans won't agree, but it leaves you discouraged. It takes your life, by such a narrow margin that it doesn't allow a goal. Especially when it's not an exact science with the chosen frame."

Sky Sports & # 39; Jamie Redknapp: "We have to rely on calibration, but we are talking about centimeters. I think they have to change the rule in the summer, it's not something fans appreciate."

"I think maybe next year, we have to look for a situation where you can only be out of play with your feet, because when people are running, naturally you are going to lean, it could be your head or your shoulder. It just feels unfair, and it's not 100 percent accurate either. "