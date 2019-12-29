United States vs. Russia: live scores, summaries, 2020 World Juniors updates

%MINIFYHTML6dc9a87d5547ba262144585e5c0ebb1f9% %MINIFYHTML6dc9a87d5547ba262144585e5c0ebb1f10%

Two superpowers with long stories: Miracle on the ice, anyone? – He hit the ice on Sunday for a preliminary game with great implications.

Russia and the United States are locked in a tight race with each Group B team, also known as the "Death Group." Through two games, each team won one and lost one, which means they can easily win the group or fall to the fifth and try to avoid relegation. The United States lost its first game to its Canadian rivals 6-4, but recovered and beat Germany 6-3 on Friday. Russia was defeated on Thursday by one of its rivals, the Czech hosts, and then dominated Canada 6-0 on Saturday.

Spencer Knight will be in the network for Team USA, which has put its lines in the blender. Cole Caufield has met with his teammate from Wisconsin, Alex Turcotte, who should launch the Montreal Canadiens prospect and the well-known sniper. Trevor Zegras, who leads the tournament with five assists entering Sunday, will play on the opposite wing of Arthur Kaliyev. According to Chris Peters of ESPNKaliyev and Zegras also have a story playing together that goes back to their pee days.

The big question that came into the day was who will start on the network for Russia. The expected number 1 in the tournament was the 2020 draft prospect, Yaroslav Askarov. However, he was retired after 40 minutes in the loss to the Czech Republic and did not start against Canada. The game player Amir Miftakhov started that and left the Canadians in 28 straight shots. Miftakhov will return between the pipes for a Russian team that pulls four lines that can bury the disk. A few players to watch Russia are the Florida Panthers prospect, Grigori Denisenko (Knight is also a Florida recruit), the Minnesota pick and Moncton Wildcat Alexander Khovanov, and the Calgary defender Hitmen and the Flyers recruit, Yegor Zamula.

Sporting News has all the action while the two main teams fight for the top of Group B in the IIHF 2020 World Youth Championship.

EE results UU. Vs. Russia, highlights of 2020 World Juniors

(All schedules are oriental)

Before the game

11:43 a.m. Russia returns to Miftakhov.

This is how Russia will line up against the US. UU. The four lines can score, have really solid Dmen and played a heavy and disciplined match against Canada last night. It will be a challenge. In addition, it seems that Amir Miftakhov begins after excluding Canadians. pic.twitter.com/XEAmrr6zuX – Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) December 29, 2019

11:33 a.m. The lines are here.

The United States lines against Russia confirm the Turcotte-Caufield meeting. Zegras and Kaliyev together. The D pairs are the same and Spencer Knight begins. pic.twitter.com/3Xiv5sJeSF – Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) December 29, 2019

