Ukraine, pro-Russia separatists begin exchanging prisoners with everyone | Ukraine news

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine began an exchange of prisoners with all rights, after which all remaining prisoners of the five-year conflict should return to their homes, Russian news agencies reported .

Sunday's exchange comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy held their first face-to-face talks in Paris on December 9 and agreed on some measures to reduce Europe's only active war.

The summit, mediated by the leaders of France and Germany, was the first of its kind in three years.

Aleksandra Godfroid, reporting for Al Jazeera from Moscow, said the move was "an important step forward."

"They are exchanging the prisoners at the checkpoint of Mayorsk, which is near the city of Horlivka, a line of demarcation between Ukraine and the Russian-backed separatists," he said.

"First they have to identify the prisoners, so they must match the name of the list with the person presented."

Godfroid said the media did not know the exact number of prisoners involved in the exchange.

"What was agreed upon was & # 39; all known to all known & # 39; and representatives of the separatists in the Donetsk area said the rebels were delivering more than 55 people and expected Kiev to release 87, but the number is unknown Exactly, "he said.

Godfroid said those released by Kyiv were expected to include several riot police officers accused of participating in the repression of the 2014 uprising in the capital that killed more than 100 protesters.

In an open letter to Zelenskyy this week, the families of the victims warned that the release of the suspects could lead to a "wave of protests."

"We would like to inform you that these people are not participants or victims of the conflict in eastern Ukraine," they said on Facebook.

The exchange takes place three months after Ukraine carried out a long-awaited exchange with Russia of 35 prisoners each. As part of that exchange, Russia launched the filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and 24 Ukrainian sailors.

More than 13,000 people have been killed since pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine launched a bid for independence in 2014.

Peace efforts

Since his coming to power in May, the comedian turned President Zelenskyy, 41, has tried to revive a peace process to end the conflict.

At the Paris summit, leaders sought to revive the agreements signed in Minsk in 2015 that require the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the restoration of control of Kiev over its borders, greater autonomy for Donetsk and Lugansk, and the holding of local elections .

The Kremlin has sent signals that he is ready to work with Zelenskyy, whom Putin described as "sympathetic."

But there were no signs of warmth between Ukrainian and Russian leaders in Paris and many doubt whether Putin really wants to resolve the conflict.

Putin said this month that if Kiev regains control of the border in the east, residents of separatist-controlled territories could be attacked.

"Well, I can imagine what will begin. There will be Srebrenica there, that's all," Putin said, referring to the 1995 massacre during the Bosnian war.

He claimed that Zelenskyy was not powerful enough to control the Ukrainian nationalists.

Zelenskyy's peace plan has been strongly criticized by war veterans and nationalists in recent months.

The ties between Ukraine and Russia shattered after the bloody uprising of 2014 overthrew a government backed by the Kremlin. Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine and supported the rebels in eastern Ukraine.