Trey Songz hits the flight attendant, is caught following her on Instagram

WENN / Instar

On her Twitter account, the flight attendant detailed her interaction during a flight and revealed that the singer of & # 39; Na Na & # 39; He even tipped him $ 200 after that.

Up News Info –

It seems that Trey Songz He is actively looking for a new girlfriend. A Twitter user recently went viral on the microblogging site after she revealed that she met the R&B singer during a flight and even had the opportunity to flirt with him.

This user, who claimed to be a flight attendant, was extremely pleased to meet Trey during the flight, sharing several photos of them together. "I finally got my first famous passenger after 2 years of flight and I am very happy that it was TRIGGAAAAA," he said in his post. "Ima will flex this forever. And he is really a sweet and relaxed guy."

A flight attendant detailed the meeting with Trey Songz.

Revealing that Trey gave him a $ 200 tip, he continued detailing his interaction in a series of separate publications. She recalled: "When Trey Songz got on board, I said & # 39; EYUHHH & # 39 ;, I was so shocked. He said & # 39; I've been flying 20 years and nobody has done that to me & # 39;", and added: " I told Trey to yell at me and he started throwing up the Cs. I have a damn boy, you were almost perfect. Hahahaha jk. "

It seems that Trey liked it because then he started following her on Instagram and even pressed the Like button in one of his posts on the photo sharing platform.

It is not clear if the two are still contacting each other or not. Meanwhile, Trey has not yet responded to this story.

It was rumored that Trey was dating people like Lori Harvey Y Megan Thee Stallion. However, Hot Girl Summer has discredited the rumors and urged people to stop making false rumors about their love life just because their relationship with MoneyBagg Yo. "Moving on is not & # 39; belonging to the streets & # 39;" he said at the time. "All of you, critical men and women, must grow, hehe."