Trevor Lawrence's winning driving against Ohio State was more boring than heroic

The winning driving at Saturday's Fiesta Bowl was so easy, there almost didn't seem to be greatness. Four plays, 94 yards, touchdown, victory, book flights to New Orleans. I had all the drama of the 30-second television commercial.

Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence, emerging as a hero in the semifinal of the Tigers College Football Playoff, the victory over Ohio State should have required something heroic, right? Instead, it looked like LeBron James on a tray line.

Layup 1: Lawrence goes back and finds wide receiver Justyn Ross for an easy 11-yard gain.

Layup 2: Lawrence fights for another 11, suffering a severe blow.

Layup 3: Lawrence swims through the race looking to the left, renounces that option and sees Amari Rodgers opening to the right. Lawrence jerks himself off his back foot, Rodgers catches him calmly, blows up American cornerback Jeff Okudah and continues toward a 38-yard gain.

Slam dunk: Lawrence holds the ball on his hip and pretends to run, then stops and throws almost a jump pass to star runner Travis Etienne. It crosses the center of the OSU defense and takes safety deep Jordan Fuller the last 3 yards to the final zone for the score that makes it Clemson 29, Ohio State 23.

It took all 78 seconds.

"There were some huge plays in that game that could have been one way or another," Ohio State coach Ryan Day told ESPN after the game. None occurred on the decisive momentum.

In the first 12 Clemson possessions, seven of which ended with punts, the Tigers averaged 5.57 yards per play. In the latter, they averaged 23.5 yards. The state of Ohio did not put up any resistance when it mattered most.

Of course, there was a primary reason for this, and several underlying reasons.

Lawrence had acted so brilliantly at various points against the Buckeyes that they entered into that final possession aware of everything he could do to hurt them, and feared to the last detail. Lawrence never lost a game as starting quarterback in college, and he surely won this one for Clemson.

– Get rid of the ball quickly: That was Ross's first completion.

– Run agile, powerful and authoritative enough to start a 67-yard touchdown run in the first half: that was in his 11-yard fight.

– He moved in his pocket and advanced quickly through his readings: that was evident in the launch to Rodgers.

Lawrence's 107 yards on the ground were also an advantage in the air game: that's where the Buckeyes' linebackers focused their attention when Etienne got behind them and found so little traffic after catching Lawrence's final shot.

"We had been saving that little game action for Travis the entire game," Clemson's coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN. "I just felt it was the right time to call him there, and he hit the mark."

If he finally leads to another national championship for Clemson, then Lawrence's decisive momentum in a game that saw the Tigers overcome, and, in many ways, overcome, will be remembered as epic and exciting. It was none. He was ruthless and efficient.

Even the message that Lawrence said he delivered to his teammates before going on the field – "We are going to win it; we are made for this,quot; – was not exactly the speech of William Bralace "Freedom,quot; of "Braveheart,quot;.

None of this makes a tremendous story. However, it was certainly an infernal ending.