Trent Reznor says there will be no animosity for the ax of the score & # 39; The woman in the window & # 39;

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

When addressing the scrapping of the work he and Atticus Ross did for Joe Wright's new thriller, the film's composer admits that despite the frustration, the two were proud of the music.

Movie composers on demand Trent Reznor Y Atticus Ross& # 39; score for director thriller Joe Wright "The woman at the window"has been deleted.

The Oscar winning couple behind "The social network"Y"Watchmen"music, created a" avant-garde "score for adaptation, starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic woman who witnesses a crime, but Wright decided that music didn't fit in postproduction.

"The film underwent a transformation after some test hearings," Reznor tells Revolver. "There is no animosity on our part.

"It's frustrating when you did so much work and left. And we were proud, and they were proud, of the movie it was."

"The Woman in the Window" was originally released earlier this year (2019), but after Disney was bought by Fox, the executives decided that the film needed some work, annoying screenwriter Tracy Letts.

Reznor also talked about his experience creating music for Netflix's success last year. "Bird box", insisting that he and Ross were stuck with a movie editor with" real bad taste. "

"We were on tour when they mixed it and mixed the music so low that it couldn't be heard anyway. So it was like a … waste of time," he said. "Then we think, nobody is going to watch this f ** king movie. And, of course, it is the biggest movie ever seen on Netflix (history)."

Reznor and Ross are currently working on music for the director. David Fincherthe next movie "Mank".