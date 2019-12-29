Tori Spelling starts the new Christmas tradition of the "mixed family,quot; with her husband's ex-wife

When Tori Spelling married Dean McDermott in May 2006, he never thought that one day he would start new Christmas traditions with his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. But, that is exactly what happened this Christmas, since Spelling and Eustace are now good friends after a cheating scandal ruined their two previous marriages.

McDermott and Eustace married between 1993 and 2006, and share a 21-year-old son named Jack. However, when McDermott starred with Spelling in the television movie Mind about murder In 2005, they ended up falling in love on the set and had an adventure. At that time, Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian.

See this post on Instagram Something good came out of 2019 … – 14 years ago I never thought this photo would ever happen. Society tells us that ex can't be friends. Society stinks! I really enjoy this new friendship that I have formed with my husband's ex @maryjoeustace. And, tonight, we begin a new family tradition combined to celebrate the holidays together. Me, @imdeanmcdermott, @maryjoeustace, @thejackmonty, @liamaarocdermott, @stelladmcdermott, @ lola_ace1, Hattie, Finn and Beau. #blendedisbest #our family # 2020 #mcdermottspellingeustace A publication shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) in Dec 28, 2019 at 12:02 a.m. PST

Only three months after McDermott and Eustace finalized their divorce, he married Spelling in May 2006. Now, McDermott and Spelling have five children together: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau , 2. Eustace – the former co-host of the Canadian cooking program What's for dinner? – He did not remarry, but he adopted his daughter Lola, 14, shortly after his divorce from McDermott.

He also wrote about his separation from McDermott in his book. Divorce stinks: what to do when irreconcilable differences, attorneys' fees and your ex's Hollywood wife make you feel miserable.

After not speaking for more than three years, McDermott said in his Paternal problems Podcast in October that he and Eustace were on good terms again after she linked up with Spelling at Jack's 21st birthday party. He said he started a "lovefest,quot; between his wife and his ex-wife when Spelling sat next to Eustace at the party.

His new friendship is so important that Spelling included Eustace in his vacation plans this year, but he couldn't believe it happened.

"Something good came out of 2019 …", Spelling wrote in the legend of a selfie with Eustace. “14 years ago I never thought this picture would happen. Society tells us that ex (sic) cannot be friends. Society stinks! I really enjoy this new friendship that I have formed with my husband's former @maryjoeustace. "

Tori Spelling added that they began a "new combined family tradition,quot; by celebrating the holidays together with Eustace and Jack, and added the hashtags #blendedisbest and #ourfamily.

Ad

Mary Jo Eustace also posted the photo on her Instagram page, and included the hashtags #blendedfamily and # whothef – kknew.



Post views:

one