Tiny Harris looks beautiful with T.I. Next Door – Check out its elegant look

Tiny Harris shared a photo in which she is together with T.I. and both look amazing. Check out the photo to see your pump party see below.

& # 39; Lord. & Mrs. Haris … Ready for anything … #FightNight # KingNQueen💩 Glam @therealnoigjeremy @shereeglamdolls @bkluvsme 👑💋🤩 ’Tiny captioned his post.

Someone sprouted on her and said: ‘It looks good. My favorite sexy partner I love you @majorgirl, "and one commenter posted this:" I love you guys! God continue to bless your union # Amen. "

Another follower posted this: "You are all so cute. I love you guys, you are the prettiest 🙏’ and someone else wrote: ‘Go ahead now 😩😩 Mr. and Mrs. Harris are fine."

A commenter said: ma @majorgirl, how beautiful you are! OMG yes slay! "And someone else posted this:" Mommy and zaddyyy! Everyone looks amazing! My favorite partner. & # 39;

One of Tiny's followers said: "@majorgirl, you two together make me smile so much that you would swear that I know you personally!" I'm just a real person … beyond a fan who believes in real love and family, "and someone else posted:" What a king without his queen broke up @ troubleman31 @majorgirl my favorites from the south. "

Another follower sprouted over Tiny and T.I. and wrote this: amo I love you both! You have true and true love. "

Apart from this, Tiny shared a video on her social media account in which she and T.I.'s girl, Heiress Harris, are opening presents. She couldn't be more adorable.



