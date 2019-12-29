Three conclusions of Clemson's victory over Ohio State: Trevor Lawrence saves the Tigers

%MINIFYHTML6e3dc206c7c15a080bbafa4c3c55087b9% %MINIFYHTML6e3dc206c7c15a080bbafa4c3c55087b10%

No. 3 Clemson defeated No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday.

The Tigers (14-0) advance to the college football game, where they will face No. 1 LSU (14-0) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on January 13. Clemson has won 29 consecutive games and has the opportunity to win consecutive national championships. Ohio State (13-1) wasted a 16-0 lead in the first half and took their first loss under coach Ryan Day.

%MINIFYHTML6e3dc206c7c15a080bbafa4c3c55087b11% %MINIFYHTML6e3dc206c7c15a080bbafa4c3c55087b12%

Here are three conclusions from the second semifinal of the College Football Playoff:

Trevor Lawrence did it again

Clemson had a record of 23-21 with 3:07 remaining in the regulation and had the ball in his 6. It was then that Lawrence, who had completed 15 of 30 passes to that point, guided a scoring run of four plays that developed in only 1:18.

MORE: Clemson-Ohio State score updates, highlights

Lawrence hit Justyn Ross for an 11-yard pass before making an 11-yard run. (Lawrence finished the night with 16 carries for 107 yards.) Lawrence then hit Amari Rodgers for a 38-yard gain on the bench before Travis Etienne took a center screen 34 yards for the touchdown. Just like that, Clemson had the lead again.

Lawrence, a sophomore, remains undefeated as a starter. This was not his best night, but he was at his best when it mattered most.

The orientation call changed the game

The Buckeyes led 16-0 when Shaun Wade dismissed Lawrence in third and 5. Wade, however, was called to aim and be expelled, and the penalty changed the momentum. The Tigers accumulated 14 points before halftime, courtesy of Travis Etienne and Lawrence touchdown.

Was Wade's goal to aim? It was a blow from helmet to helmet, but partly because Lawrence got in touch. What was Wade supposed to do? I was aiming by rule, but the rule still needs to be refined. The discussion will grow the more the penalty is called in these games.

The Buckeyes offense did not resume momentum either; He came to the red zone three times, but settled for field goals on each occasion. That was the difference between a knockout in the first half and allowing the Tigers to return to the game at halftime.

Ohio State will be back soon

The Buckeyes were eager to return to this stage after a three-year hiatus, and despite the penalty for aiming and another questionable review by the SEC team of officers, he still had the chance to win at the last minute before that Justin Fields threw an interception to Nolan Turner of Clemson in the end zone.

If Wade is not called to aim, or a loose ball from Justyn Ross that resulted in a Jordan Fuller touchdown is not canceled, then perhaps the Buckeyes win. The runner J.K. Dobbins ankle injury was also an important factor.

MORE: Social networks react to the reversal of loose balls

This game was different from the 31-0 loss that the Buckeyes took against Clemson three years ago. Ohio State under Day showed that it belonged to the big stage, and is likely to return next year with Fields and a defense that has owned the Big Ten for the past three seasons.